Man United's 'pursuit' of top transfer target Sandro Tonali and what it means for Bruno Fernandes' future at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 18:04 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 18:07

Manchester United have reportedly made Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali their number one target for this summer's transfer window.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are among the midfielders to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Tonali has now emerged as the club's leading target, with Man United determined to sign the Italy international this summer.

The report claims that the Red Devils are preparing to make a formal approach for Tonali once the 2025-26 Premier League season has concluded.

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes is said to be in favour of a move for Tonali, with the Portugal international believed to be a huge admirer of the Italian.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tonali emerges as Man United's 'number one' midfield target

Fernandes' alleged recommendation has dropped a major hint over his own future, with the club captain seemingly preparing to remain at Old Trafford for at least another season.

The 31-year-old has once again been in excellent form for Man United this season, scoring eight goals and registering 17 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Fernandes' future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the Portuguese believed to be seriously considering leaving Man United this summer.

There is once again expected to be Saudi Arabian interest in Fernandes, while a number of major European clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, Man United are in an excellent position to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign, sitting third in the Premier League table.

© Imago

Would Tonali be a good signing for Man United?

Tonali is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and it would be a serious statement of intent if the Red Devils secured his signature.

Manchester City and Arsenal are also keen, in addition to clubs in Italy, but it is doubtful whether any team in Serie A could afford him this summer.

Tonali has a record of 10 goals and 10 assists in 104 appearances for Newcastle, following on from the seven goals and 13 assists that he managed in 130 matches for AC Milan.

The midfielder fits the bill in terms of what Man United are looking to achieve in the transfer market this summer, and it makes complete sense for the 20-time English champions to push for the Italian's signature over a move for his teammate Bruno Guimaraes.