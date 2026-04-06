Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Six Los Blancos players will be walking a tightrope in Champions League blockbuster

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 09:37

Six Real Madrid players will be at risk of missing next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich in Tuesday's first leg between the two sides.

Kylian Mbappe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Dean Huijsen, Vinicius Junior and Alvaro Carreras are all one yellow card away from being suspended for the second leg.

Being without Mbappe or Vinicius would be a significant blow for Los Blancos, while Tchouameni has also been a standout performer for the capital giants this season.

There are doubts over whether Bellingham will start Tuesday's first leg, having only just recovered from a hamstring injury.

Huijsen and Carreras have also been important players for Real Madrid this season from a defensive point of view, so the absence of either could be significant.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Mbappe, Vinicius among Real Madrid players one yellow card away from a Champions League suspension

Los Blancos have seen their injury problems ease of late, with Eder Militao now back in the fold - a major boost for the team at such a vital stage of the season.

However, Rodrygo, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy remain on the sidelines for the European contest with Bayern.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side will enter the match off the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to Mallorca, which has seen their La Liga titles hopes take a huge hit.

Real Madrid are second in the La Liga table, seven points behind the leaders Barcelona, so the Champions League could be their most realistic chance of securing silverware this term.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid will be bidding to bounce back from Mallorca loss

There is simply no downplaying the importance of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern, as Real Madrid's season is seemingly resting on the European Cup.

It will be incredibly difficult to claw back seven points on Barcelona in La Liga following the weekend's results, and elimination from the Champions League at this stage would create a difficult atmosphere at Real Madrid in the final stages of the season.

Real Madrid are bidding to win the European Cup for the 16th time this term, while Bayern are looking to join AC Milan on seven trophies in the competition.