Liverpool and Man Utd could be in 'transfer battle' for 25y/o Real Madrid superstar

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Apr 2026 20:59

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been approached by intermediaries over the potential availability of Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vinicius joined Madrid from Flamengo in 2018 and has since developed into one of the most electrifying wingers in world football, scoring 123 goals for the club.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form this season, registering 16 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Despite his importance, uncertainty has emerged over his future, with the Brazilian approaching the final year of his current contract and tensions growing around renewal talks.

Approach made to top Premier League clubs for Vinicius Junior?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

According to a report from TeamTalk, Vinicius has been in negotiations with Madrid over a new deal for the past 18 months, but an agreement has yet to be reached.

Madrid have tabled a fresh offer that would see his wages exceed £500,000 per week, although the club are unwilling to improve their proposal further.

While Vinicius remains open to extending his stay, the lack of progress has prompted intermediaries to sound out elite Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

With Madrid keen to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 2027, they could consider a sale this summer if no agreement is reached.

Potential deal for Vinicius unlikely for Liverpool and Man Utd

© Imago / Andre Ricardo / Sports Press Photo

Despite the opportunity, a deal appears unlikely given the enormous financial outlay required, with both Liverpool and Man Utd unlikely to commit such a significant portion of their budget to a single player.

Furthermore, Vinicius is not actively seeking an exit, and there remains a strong possibility that he will eventually reach an agreement with Madrid.

Liverpool may prioritise reinforcing their wide options, particularly with Mohamed Salah nearing the latter stages of his time at the club, while upgrades could also be considered over Cody Gakpo.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are expected to focus on strengthening their midfield, making a blockbuster move for a winger such as Vinicius an unlikely proposition.