Real Madrid lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Apr 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 20:46

Real Madrid take on familiar foes when they face Bayern Munich for a record-extending 29th time in the Champions League in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

Alvaro Arbeloa is already dealing with high-profile injuries to Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo, with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

In their absence, backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start between the posts, while Arbeloa is facing a major decision in the forward areas.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have not started together in attack since a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in late February, and the French attacker's first start back from injury at the weekend saw Los Blancos slump to another disappointing 2-1 loss to Mallorca.

Brahim Diaz had partnered Vinicius Jr. in the two last-16 victories over Manchester City in the Champions League, but Arbeloa is expected to return to his superstar partnership against the German side.

Behind the striker's Arda Guler and Federico Valverde should continue in wider positions, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Thiago Pitarch also expected to maintain their partnership in midfield.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras should start ahead of Lunin.

Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are also doubts to feature for Los Blancos, with the pair facing a race to be back fit and among the playing squad on Tuesday.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Pitarch, Guler; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

> Click here to see how Bayern Munich could line up for this game