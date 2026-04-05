Bayern Munich lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League quarter-final first leg

By Ellis Stevens | 05 Apr 2026 20:45

Bayern Munich travel to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their blockbuster Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

While Vincent Kompany is dealing with injury issues to backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich and youngsters Cassiano Kiala, David Santos and Wisdom Mike, the main concern is that of Harry Kane's fitness.

Kane was absent from both of England's friendlies during the international break, and the striker was also forced to sit out of Bayern's 3-2 victory over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

While Kompany is "positive" about his chances of playing, the manager may opt to keep Kane on the bench from the beginning, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line.

A number of other players also sat out from the weekend's win as Kompany rotated the side, and Michael Olise, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano should all come back into the starting side on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry could retain their places in attack, with Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich likely to maintain their partnership at the base of midfield.

In defence, Laimer and Upamecano's return should see Tom Bischof and Min-Jae Kim drop to the bench, with Jonathan Tah, Josip Stanisic and Manuel Neuer retaining their starting spots.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Jackson

> Click here to see how Real Madrid could line up for this game