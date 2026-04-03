Preview: Alaves vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 20:25 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:28

Osasuna will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign on Sunday evening away to Alaves.

The visitors are 10th in the La Liga table, only four points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Alaves are 16th, three points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Alaves were involved in a seven-goal thriller with Celta Vigo last time out, and they came out on the right end of the result, recording a stunning 4-3 victory against the top-six challengers.

The Blue and Whites incredibly trailed 3-0 in the latter stages of the first half but then managed to score four times without reply in order to claim a huge three points, with the result leaving them in 16th spot in the table, three points outside of the relegation zone.

Quique Sanchez Flores has managed to pick up four points from his three matches in charge, and the Basque outfit can certainly take heart from the fact that they have only been beaten in four of their 14 home league games during the current campaign.

Alaves have not actually managed to overcome Osasuna since November 2016, though, and they are without a home success over Saturday's opponents since October 2015.

Osasuna have been victorious in six of their last eight meetings, although it was 1-1 when the pair locked horns in the corresponding game during the 2024-25 season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

It is also Osasuna that lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, winning 27 of their previous 50 meetings, suffering 15 defeats in the process.

Osasuna will also enter this match off the back of a win, beating Girona 1-0 on home soil, with Ante Budimir netting the only goal of the contest in the 80th minute.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, only just missing out on European qualification, and they are once again in the mix heading towards the final straight.

Indeed, Alessio Lisci's side are 10th in the table, four points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while they are only one point off Real Sociedad in seventh.

Osasuna have struggled on their travels this season, though, only recording two wins from 15 matches, suffering 10 defeats in the process.

Alaves La Liga form:

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Osasuna La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Alaves will have Youssef Enriquez available again following a suspension, but Denis Suarez will sit this one out after picking up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Celta.

Carlos Protesoni remains a doubt due to a muscular problem, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape, and there are not expected to be any surprises in their starting side.

Toni Martinez scored twice and provided an assist in the blockbuster clash with Celta last time out, and the 28-year-old will continue in the final third of the field this weekend.

As for Osasuna, Iker Benito is a long-term absentee, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Alaves on Sunday night.

Head coach Lisci could name an unchanged side from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Girona before the March international break.

Budimir has had another excellent season for Osasuna, scoring 14 times in La Liga this season, and the Croatian will continue in the final third of the field.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Perez, Guridi, Blanco, Rebbach; Martinez, Boye

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Galan; Munoz, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, V Munoz; Budimir

We say: Alaves 1-0 Osasuna

Osasuna have scored just nine times on their travels in La Liga this season, and they will be coming up against an Alaves outfit that will be full of confidence following their success last time out. We were close to backing a draw but have just sided with Alaves to shade this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.