Preview: Real Oviedo vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 19:23 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 19:26

Sevilla will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Real Oviedo on Sunday evening.

The visitors are 15th in the La Liga table, three points outside of the relegation zone, while Oviedo are rock bottom of the division, eight points from safety.

Match preview

Oviedo have had a tough campaign, boasting a record of four wins, nine draws and 16 defeats from their 29 league matches this season to collect 21 points, which has left them in 20th.

The Blues are not out of it when it comes to potential survival, though, with the gap to 17th-placed Elche standing at eight points - escaping the bottom three will be very difficult but certainly not impossible, with nine games left to play.

Guillermo Almada's team will enter the match off the back of a 4-2 defeat at Levante, but they did beat Valencia 1-0 in their last game in front of their own fans on March 14.

Oviedo have the worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, only picking up 14 points from 14 matches, scoring just six times in the process.

The Blues have actually won three of their last four matches against Sevilla, but it was 4-0 to the home team when the pair locked horns at Estadio Ramon earlier this season.

© Imago

Sevilla also just about lead the overall head-to-head record, boasting 32 wins from the previous 81 matches between the two sides, while Oviedo have 30 successes to their name.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of successive defeats, losing to Barcelona and Valencia in their last two games, and they have not triumphed in Spain's top flight since a 1-0 victory over Getafe on February 22.

This match will mark Luis Garcia Plaza's first game in charge of Sevilla, with the Spaniard arriving as a replacement for Matias Almeyda, who was sacked off the back of a 2-0 loss to Valencia.

The 53-year-old has been tasked with leading Los Nervionenses away from the La Liga relegation zone, with the team in trouble at this stage of proceedings.

Sevilla have only picked up 31 points from their 29 league matches, which has left them down in 15th spot in the table, only three points ahead of 18th-placed Mallorca.

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

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Sevilla La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Oviedo will be without the services of Ovie Ejaria, David Carmo, Leander Dendoncker, Luka Ilic and Lucas Ahijado for the league contest on Sunday through injury.

Federico Vinas has scored six times in 26 appearances for Oviedo this season, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile, there is also expected to be spots in the side for Ilyas Chaira and Alberto Reina, while David Costas will be a notable starter in the middle of the defence.

As for Sevilla, Marcao is out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign through injury.

The visitors have no further fitness problems heading into this match, but they will also be without the services of Lucien Agoume, who picked up a milestone yellow card last time out.

There could be a change in the final third of the field, with Akor Adams likely to operate at centre-forward, while Jose Angel Carmona and Oso may also come into the side.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Bailly, Costas, Lopez; Fonseca, Sibo; Chaira, Reina, Fernandez; Vinas

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Azpilicueta, Salas, Oso; Gudelj, Mendy; Sanchez, Sow, Vargas; Adams

We say: Real Oviedo 0-0 Sevilla

This is a huge game for both sides, but it is struggle to back either with any real confidence. To be honest, we are finding it very tough to predict a classic, and the points could potentially be shared in a goalless draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.