Preview: Sevilla vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 11:40 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 11:42

Both Sevilla and Valencia will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns with a clash at Estadio Ramon on Saturday.

Sevilla are currently 15th in the La Liga table, one point behind 14th-placed Valencia, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's contest.

Match preview

Sevilla have a record of eight wins, seven draws and 13 defeats from their 28 league matches this season, with 31 points leaving them in 15th spot in the table, five points ahead of the relegation zone with 10 games of the campaign left.

Matias Almeyda's side will enter this match off the back of a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona, which proved to be their first loss since the start of February.

Sevilla still have work to do when it comes to staying out of the relegation zone, but their home form this season has been disappointing, only picking up 16 points from 14 matches, which is the third-worst record in the division.

Los Nervionenses have actually drawn three of their last four league games against Valencia and have not overcome Los Che since a 2-0 success at Mestalla in April 2023.

Not since September 2021 have Sevilla beaten Valencia on home soil, but a win on Saturday would give their survival hopes a major boost.

© Imago

Valencia will enter this weekend's match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Real Oviedo, but Los Che have managed to win three of their last five games in Spain's top flight.

Carlos Corberan's side have picked up 32 points from their 28 league matches this season, which has left them in 14th spot in the division, six points clear of the bottom three.

Valencia are not in any immediate danger of dropping into the bottom three, but their work is not done, with the threat of relegation still very much in the background.

Los Che have only managed to win two of their 14 away league matches this season, picking up only nine points in the process.

Valencia lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having triumphed in 88 of their previous 199 matches, suffering 74 defeats in the process.

Sevilla La Liga form:

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Valencia La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla remain without the services of Kike Salas, Marcao and Peque Fernandez due to injury problems, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

There will be changes to the side that started against Barcelona last time out, with fit-again Ruben Vargas likely to be introduced into the XI, while Chidera Ejuke and Cesar Azpilicueta could also feature from the first whistle.

Isaac Romero and Neal Maupay are options in the final third of the field, but Akor Adams is likely to keep his spot through the middle.

As for Valencia, Thierry Correia will miss the match through suspension, having picked up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Real Oviedo last time out.

Meanwhile, Jose Copete, Dimitri Foulquier, Mouctar Diakhaby and Julen Agirrezabala are out of the contest due to injury problems.

Head coach Corberan will make changes from the side that started against Real Oviedo, with Hugo Duro, Jesus Vazquez, Luis Rioja and Lucas Beltran potentially all being introduced.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Azpilicueta, Nianzou, Gudelj, Suazo; Agoume, Sow; Vargas, Ejuke, Oso; Adams

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Vazquez, Nunez, Comert, Gaya; Guerra, Rodriguez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Beltran; Duro

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Valencia

Sevilla have struggled at home this season, but Valencia have found it very difficult on their travels, so it is difficult to back either side with any real confidence here - we have instead had to settle on a low-scoring draw at Estadio Ramon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.