Aston Villa transfer news: Valencia 'identify' fringe duo as summer targets

By Darren Plant | 18 Mar 2026 12:49

Aston Villa may reportedly receive interest from Valencia for Andres Garcia and Kosta Nedeljkovic during the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery's side are currently focused on the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Lille on Thursday night.

However, regardless of whether Villa win that competition or qualify for the Champions League through their position in the Premier League table, issues will remain when it comes complying with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

As such, club chiefs will need to formulate a plan of action for the next market if they wish to significantly strengthen their squad.

According to Levante EMV, they could be provided with opportunities to boost their off-the-field position with those rules through interest from Valencia.

© Imago

Valencia ready to move for Villa duo?

The report alleges that head coach Carlos Corberan - no stranger to the West Midlands through his time at West Bromwich Albion - is an admirer of both Garcia and Nedeljkovic.

Valencia, who sit in 14th position in the La Liga table, will push for a new right-back in the summer transfer window, and are seemingly looking at Villa's contingent to fill that role.

Garcia, formerly of Levante, has made just 16 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Villa in January 2025.

Meanwhile, Nedeljkovic - who was essentially replaced by Garcia in that aforementioned transfer window - will not be signing for RB Leipzig on a permanent basis.

Just 10 starts and seven substitute outings have been made across two loan stints with the Bundesliga club.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will finances become an issue?

Villa paid in the region of £6m to sign Garcia and shelled out between £6.5m and £8m to acquire Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade in January 2024.

Given the current financial climate in La Liga, it feels unrealistic to expect a club not competing in Europe to spend those kind of figures on players who have barely played over the past 14 months, and whose situations are unlikely to improve before the end of 2025-26.

In both cases, Villa may have to be open to loan proposals with options or obligations to buy if they want to ensure that they do not make a loss on their accounts.