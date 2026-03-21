Saturday's La Liga predictions and previews including Sevilla vs. Valencia

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Sevilla's home game against Valencia, in addition to Getafe's trip to an out-of-form Espanyol.

© Imago

Mallorca will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign away to Elche on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors are currently 16th in the La Liga table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Elche, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's clash at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix.

We say: Elche 1-1 Mallorca

Elche have lost just twice at home this season, while Mallorca have been incredibly poor on their travels, so we are finding it tough to back an away win. In truth, it is difficult to back either with any real confidence, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Mallorca, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Still without a victory to their name in 2026, Espanyol will continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are eighth in the La Liga table, four points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Getafe are ninth, two points behind their opponents in this weekend's contest.

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Espanyol's winless run is going to come to an end at some point, but we are not expecting that to happen this weekend, as Getafe should be good enough for a point on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Girona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

The visitors are currently 12th in the La Liga table, eight points outside of the relegation zone, while Osasuna are 11th, level on points (34) with their opponents here.

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Girona

This is a really difficult match to call, but it was 2-1 to Osasuna in the corresponding match last season, and we believe that Osasuna's strong home record will allow them to navigate their way to all three points this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Girona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Two sides locked in the relegation battle will clash at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday evening, as Levante host Real Oviedo in a crucial La Liga encounter.

With both teams struggling at the foot of the table, this fixture could prove decisive in shaping their survival hopes as the season edges towards its final stretch.

We say: Levante 1-1 Real Oviedo

With both sides struggling for consistency and goals, this contest could turn into a tense and scrappy affair. Levante’s slight upturn in form gives them a marginal edge, but Oviedo’s recent win may provide enough belief to earn a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Levante vs. Real Oviedo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Both Sevilla and Valencia will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns with a clash at Estadio Ramon on Saturday.

The hosts are currently 15th in the La Liga table, one point behind their 14th-placed visitors, demonstrating the importance of this weekend's contest.

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Valencia

With both sides struggling for consistency and goals, this contest could turn into a tense and scrappy affair. Levante’s slight upturn in form gives them a marginal edge, but Oviedo’s recent win may provide enough belief to earn a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sevilla vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups