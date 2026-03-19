Preview: Osasuna vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 18:58 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 19:01

Girona will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their domestic campaign with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

The visitors are currently 12th in the La Liga table, eight points outside of the relegation zone, while Osasuna are 11th, level on points (34) with their opponents here.

Match preview

Osasuna boast a record of nine wins, seven draws and 12 defeats from their 28 league matches during the 2025-26 campaign, with 34 points leaving them in 11th, eight points outside of the relegation zone and seven points off the top six.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, so their position of 11th at this stage is not a surprise, and they will certainly be eyeing another top-half spot.

Alessio Lisci's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, though, and they have only picked up one point from their last three games.

Osasuna have enjoyed a lot of success at home this season, picking up 25 points from 13 matches, suffering only two defeats in front of their own supporters.

Girona have been relatively solid on their travels, though, claiming 15 points from 14 matches, so it is shaping up to be a very interesting clash on Saturday evening.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 home success over Athletic Bilbao, and they have now only been beaten once in their last six matches in Spain's top flight.

Girona, like Osasuna, have 34 points from their 28 league matches this season, which has left them eight points ahead of the relegation zone and seven points off the top six.

It is not impossible for the White and Reds to push towards the European spots considering the quality in their squad, and it will be fascinating to see what happens with their head coach Michel this summer, as the Spaniard is being linked with the top jobs at Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Girona just about shade the overall head-to-head between these two teams, recording 11 victories to Osasuna's 10, while there have only been four draws.

It was also Girona that emerged victorious when the pair locked horns earlier this season, recording a 1-0 win in front of their own supporters.

Osasuna La Liga form:

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Girona La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Osasuna remain without the services of long-term absentee Iker Benito, but the home side are otherwise in excellent shape for the visit of Girona this weekend.

Indeed, both Ruben Garcia and Raul Garcia are available again following suspensions, and the former is expected to be introduced back into the starting side.

Meanwhile, there will be another spot through the middle for Ante Budimir, who has scored 13 times in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Girona, Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek, Portu, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bryan Gil have all been ruled out of Saturday's game through injury.

Meanwhile, Cristhian Stuani and Thomas Lemar are facing late fitness tests, so the visitors could be without the services of seven first-team players this weekend.

Vladyslav Vanat has come up with nine league goals during an impressive first season with the club, and the 24-year-old will again lead the Girona line here.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Galan; I Munoz, Moncayola; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, V Munoz; Budimir

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Martinez; Witsel, Beltran; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Roca; Vanat

We say: Osasuna 2-1 Girona

This is a really difficult match to call, but it was 2-1 to Osasuna in the corresponding match last season, and we believe that Osasuna's strong home record will allow them to navigate their way to all three points this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.