Preview: Levante vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 19 Mar 2026 09:45

Two sides locked in the relegation battle will clash at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday evening, as Levante host Real Oviedo in a crucial La Liga encounter.

With both teams struggling at the foot of the table, this fixture could prove decisive in shaping their survival hopes as the season edges towards its final stretch.

Match preview

Levante’s return to La Liga has not gone according to plan, and the Frogs now find themselves staring at an immediate return to the Segunda Division.

After earning promotion last season, expectations were cautiously optimistic, but a poor run of results has left them in deep trouble.

The decision to part ways with Julian Calero, who guided them to promotion, followed four consecutive defeats, and although Luis Castro was appointed in December, results have shown little improvement.

Levante currently sit 19th in the standings, having managed just five wins from 28 matches, alongside eight draws and 15 defeats.

However, there have been slight signs of life in recent weeks, with the hosts unbeaten in their last three matches, including a 2-0 win over Alaves and draws against Girona and Rayo Vallecano.

Despite that mini resurgence, defensive frailties remain a major concern, with the Frogs conceding 46 goals so far this season - one of the worst records in the division.

They will, however, take confidence from the reverse fixture, where they secured a 2-0 away victory over Real Oviedo back in October.

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Like their hosts, Real Oviedo are also enduring a difficult campaign and remain firmly entrenched in the relegation zone.

The Blues sit bottom of the table in 20th position, having picked up just four wins, nine draws and 15 defeats from their 28 matches.

Scoring goals has been a major issue for Oviedo, who have scored just 18 times this season - the lowest tally in the league.

That said, they come into this fixture on the back of a vital 1-0 victory over Valencia, a result that could serve as a platform as they attempt to mount a late survival push.

Guillermo Almada’s side are currently seven points adrift of safety, and while survival is still mathematically possible, they will need a strong finish to the campaign.

Their season has also been disrupted by instability in the dugout, with Oviedo already on their third manager after dismissing Veljko Paunovic early in the campaign and later parting ways with Luis Carrion in December.

Recent meetings between the sides have been evenly contested, with Oviedo claiming two wins, Levante one, and the remaining two encounters ending in draws.

Levante La Liga form:

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Real Oviedo La Liga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / GSI / Icon Sport

Levante will be without Roger Brugue, who has been sidelined with a ligament injury since December, while Pablo Martinez remains a doubt.

Carlos Alvarez is also unavailable due to a muscle injury, and Unai Elgezabal is expected to miss out with a similar issue.

Jon Olasagasti is available after serving his one-match suspension and could return to the starting lineup.

In attack, 20-year-old Carlos Espi will be one to watch, having scored four goals in his last three appearances.

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, will need to assess the fitness of Lucas Ahijado, Thiago Borbas and Ovie Ejaria ahead of kickoff.

Jaime Vazquez remains sidelined with a long-term groin injury, while Leander Dendoncker is also out due to a muscle problem.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Moreno, Matturro, Sanchez; Rey, Losada; Garcia, Romero, Tunde; Espi

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Lopez, Costas, Bailly, Vidal; Ilic, Fonseca, Sibo, Fernandez; Vinas, Reina

We say: Levante 1-1 Real Oviedo

With both sides struggling for consistency and goals, this contest could turn into a tense and scrappy affair. Levante’s slight upturn in form gives them a marginal edge, but Oviedo’s recent win may provide enough belief to earn a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.