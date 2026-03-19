Preview: Espanyol vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 17:19 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 17:21

Still without a victory to their name in 2026, Espanyol will continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

The Catalan outfit are eighth in the La Liga table, four points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Getafe are ninth, two points behind their opponents in this weekend's contest.

Match preview

Espanyol's form in the first half of the campaign was excellent, and the Catalan outfit had the look of a team that could make an unlikely push for the Champions League positions.

However, it has been an incredibly difficult 2026 for Manolo Gonzalez's side, who have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since their final game of 2025 against Athletic Bilbao.

Espanyol have picked up only four points from their last 11 matches and will enter this contest off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca, which has left them down in eighth spot.

The Catalan side are only actually four points behind sixth-placed Celta, so their season could still be saved, but their next two after this one are away to Real Betis and Barcelona, demonstrating the importance of securing a positive result here.

Espanyol have picked up 21 points from their 14 home league matches this season, while Getafe 17 points from their 14 away games during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe's away record is actually the seventh-best in the division, and they will enter this match in strong form, having won four of their last six matches in Spain's top flight.

Jose Bordalas' side will enter this game off the back of a defeat to Atletico Madrid, but it was only 1-0, and the Deep Blue Ones had to play almost all of the second period with 10 men.

Getafe's strong form has seen them rise into ninth spot in the table, only two points behind eighth-placed Espanyol and six points behind Celta Vigo in sixth.

The Deep Blue Ones have actually lost their last two matches against Espanyol, including a 1-0 defeat when the pair locked horns in the reverse game earlier this season.

Espanyol have won five of their last seven meetings, meanwhile, so the Catalan side should enter this match in a confident mood despite their struggles in 2026.

Espanyol La Liga form:

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Getafe La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Espanyol will once again be without the services of long-term absentee Javi Puado, while Fernando Calero is a doubt for this weekend's contest.

The Catalan team will also be without the services of Charles Pickel through suspension, with the midfielder sent off in the team's narrow defeat to Mallorca last time out.

Pol Lozano is expected to earn a start in the middle of the park this weekend, with the Spaniard likely to benefit from the absence of Pickel.

As for Getafe, four players have been ruled out of the match through injury, with Abu Kamara, Juanmi, Borja Mayoral and Davinchi unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, Abdel Abqar will miss the game through suspension, having been sent off in the second period of the clash with Atletico last time out.

Djene Dakonam is likely to drop into the back five for this match, opening the door for Mario Martin to come into the side further forward.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Lozano, Gonzalez; Dolan, Exposito, Terrats; K Garcia

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Iglesias; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez

We say: Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Espanyol's winless run is going to come to an end at some point, but we are not expecting that to happen this weekend, as Getafe should be good enough for a point on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.