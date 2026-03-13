Preview: Mallorca vs Espanyol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Mar 2026 19:57 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 20:03

Espanyol's search for their first victory of 2026 will continue on Sunday afternoon, when they head to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to tackle Mallorca in Spain's top flight.

The Catalan outfit are seventh in the La Liga table, three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Mallorca are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Elche.

Match preview

Mallorca are firmly locked in a battle for survival in Spain's top flight, with the Pirates sitting 18th in the table, one point behind 17th-placed Elche with 11 matches left.

Martin Demichelis' side will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, which ended a run of four straight defeats in La Liga.

Mallorca have been relatively strong at home this season, picking up 19 points from 13 matches, which is fortunate considering that their away form has been so poor, having the second-worst record on their travels in Spain's top flight this term.

The Pirates are the most out-of-form side in La Liga, drawing one and losing four of their last five, but a victory here would certainly boost confidence in the camp.

Mallorca recorded a 2-1 win over Espanyol in the corresponding match last season, but it was 3-2 to the Catalan side in the reverse game earlier this term.

© Imago

Espanyol just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having triumphed in 31 of their 71 matches, suffering 27 defeats in the process.

The visitors will enter this game off the back of a 1-1 draw with basement side Real Oviedo, and they are incredibly still waiting for their first victory of 2026.

Indeed, Manolo Gonzalez's side have not triumphed in Spain's top flight since a 2-1 success over Athletic Bilbao back in December 2025.

Espanyol have picked up just four points from their last 10 matches, which has seen them drop out of the European spots and into seventh spot in the table.

The Catalan side are only three points behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo, though, which is remarkable considering their struggles since the turn of the year.

Mallorca La Liga form:

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Espanyol La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Mallorca will be without the services of Jan Virgili due to suspension, with the attacker sent off in his side's 2-2 draw with Osasuna last time out.

Takuma Asano will once again miss out due to a hamstring issue, while Marash Kumbulla, Antonio Raillo, Javi Llabres and Jan Salas are also doubts for this weekend's contest.

Vedat Muriqi has scored 18 times in La Liga this season, and the 31-year-old will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Espanyol, meanwhile, remain without the services of long-term absentee Javi Puado.

However, the Catalan outfit will receive a double boost for this match, with Charles Pickel and Edu Exposito back in the fold after missing out last time out through suspension.

Kike Garcia will continue in the final third of the field for the Catalan side, but there could also be a spot in the attack for Roberto Fernandez.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, D Lopez, Mojica; Mascarell, S Costa, Morlanes, Torres; Muriqi, Joseph

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Riedel, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, Exposito, Lozano, Dolan; Fernandes, K Garcia

We say: Mallorca 2-2 Espanyol

Espanyol's winless run is going to come to an end at some point, but we are not expecting that to occur this weekend. For all of Mallorca's issues, they have some serious talent in the final third of the field, and the hosts should be good enough for a point here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.