Preview: Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 12 Apr 2026 21:22 , Last updated: 12 Apr 2026 21:38

Leyton Orient are set to host Mansfield Town at Brisbane Road this Tuesday night in League One, with the hosts aiming to move away from the relegation zone.

The visitors are three points clear of the hosts; however, with four games to play, there is still a chance they could suffer the drop to League Two, so they will be aiming to collect all three points to ensure this does not happen.

Match preview

Leyton Orient come into this game sitting 19th in League One, only three points above the drop zone with four games remaining in their season.

Their defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend dragged them back into the relegation battle as Exeter City, who occupy 21st in the league, earned a point away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to move a step closer to avoiding the drop.

The London club will be concerned; they have lost four of their last six league games in the midst of this relegation battle and need to be picking up points at home.

However, fans of the hosts will take confidence from the fact Leyton Orient have won four of their last five league games against Mansfield Town, scoring 10 goals across those games.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield know how important a victory in this game would be, as they would move six points clear of Leyton Orient with only three games for their hosts to play in the season.

The visitors come into this winless in their last two league fixtures, which has put them in the precarious position of being dragged into a late relegation battle.

Fans will not be confident coming into this fixture due to their recent away record, as they are winless in eight away league games played on a Tuesday since a 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic in October 2024.

Furthermore, there will be an awareness around the club that Mansfield have won just one of their last 12 away Football League games against Leyton Orient, failing to score in their last three.

Leyton Orient League One form:

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Mansfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Leyton Orient will be keeping tabs on the fitness of Will Dennis and Dan Happe, who went down with an injury in the game, with the latter being taken off late.

Dom Ballard was on the scoresheet once again in their weekend defeat to Lincoln City, so they will be desperate for him to find the net this Tuesday to move them away from danger.

Mansfield will be without Baily Cargill for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, while it is expected Luke Bolton will not be fit for the game.

There will be some concern around the fitness of captain Ryan Sweeney, who came into their weekend game with an injury concern before being withdrawn at half time, so they will monitor his fitness.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Casey, Simpson, Forrester, Morris; Craig, Abdulai, Archibald, Bakinson; Wellens; Ballard

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nunez; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Hewitt; McLaughlin, Reed, Russell, Moriah-Welsh, Akins; Oates, Evans

We say: Leyton Orient 1-1 Mansfield Town

Leyton Orient have been struggling for form, while Mansfield have not been much better in their last two fixtures. Both sides know how important it is to avoid defeat, so this may be a draw as they look to edge away from the relegation zone.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.