Preview: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 26 Mar 2026 11:35

Exeter City play host to Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that they need to move away from the relegation zone.

At a time when the home side sit in 20th position in the League One table, in-form Leyton orient are six points ahead in 17th place.

Match preview

With a third manager in charge since the start of 2026, Exeter are in a state of disarray, and the returning Matt Taylor will recognise the size of the job that he has ahead of him.

Not only are Exeter without a win in 13 League One fixtures, they have suffered five successive defeats, including to Wigan Athletic who are now managed by their former manager Gary Caldwell.

As well as that 2-0 loss handing bragging rights to Caldwell, it has left Exeter outside of the drop zone on goal difference.

Furthermore, just two goals have been scored in their last four encounters, both of which came in a 3-2 reverse at Luton Town.

A return to St James Park may be viewed as a positive, yet the Grecians have not won on familiar territory since January 17.

Meanwhile, they count 5-1 and 4-0 defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City among their last four fixtures played at the ground.

© Imago

In sharp contrast, Leyton Orient are the form team in the division after stringing together a run of four successive victories.

Wins over Stevenage, Peterborough United, AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers mean that Richie Wellens' side are the only team to be on a winning streak of that length.

A six-point cushion has been created ahead of the bottom four, yet Wellens and his players know that they will be dragged back into a battle to avoid the drop with defeat on Saturday.

Although Leyton Orient have scored in their last eight league fixtures, the clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Wycombe was their first across that period.

Despite 12 of their 19 away fixtures in the third tier during 2025-26 ending in defeat, Leyton Orient have prevailed in three of their last four such contests.

Exeter City League One form:

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Leyton Orient League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / News Images

Exeter face a number of selection issues with the likes of Timor Tutierov and Josh Magennis both being away on international duty.

Either Akeel Higgins or Mendes Gomes will be drafted into a creative role, with Reece Cole likely to retain his spot in the team.

Aside from Danny Andrew potentially replacing Johnly Yfeko in the back three, the rest of the team may stay the same.

Idris El Mizouni is pushing for a recall to the Leyton Orient XI after his goal as a substitute versus Wycombe.

However, Wellens may prefer to keep Azeem Abdulai and Charlie Wellens in the engine room as he bids to guide his team to a fifth straight win.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Woodhouse, Yfeko; Niskanen, Aitchison, Brierley, McMillan; Cole, Gomes; Wareham

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; James, Forrester, Simpson, Morris; Bakinson, Abdulai; Archibald, Wellens, Mitchell; Ballard

We say: Exeter City 1-2 Leyton Orient

Although Exeter may improve under Taylor as the games pass by, we cannot ignore the upturn in fortunes of Leyton Orient, who are potentially one win away from realistically securing survival. While it may be a competitive fixture, the visitors should come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.