Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos midfielder 'in talks' over summer switch

By Matt Law | 28 Mar 2026 15:02 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 15:05

Villarreal are reportedly in talks with Real Madrid over the possibility of signing Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos during this summer's transfer window.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move away from Bernabeu last year, but he remained with Los Blancos and has featured on 22 occasions for the club this term.

Ceballos has a contract at Bernabeu until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, but it is widely expected that he will be on the move at the end of the current season.

According to reports in Spain, Villarreal are in discussions with Real Madrid over Ceballos.

The Yellow Submarine allegedly believe that the Spaniard's 'technical profile' is ideal for their midfield, and Ceballos has accepted that he will have to leave Bernabeu this summer for the sake of his career.

© Imago

Villarreal 'in talks' over summer move for Ceballos

Villarreal's interest is said to be 'accelerating', with Marcelino's side aware that a number of other clubs are also keen on securing his signature.

Ceballos started his professional career at Real Betis, making 105 appearances for the club before his arrival at Real Madrid in 2017.

The Spaniard has a record of seven goals and 16 assists in 214 appearances for Los Blancos, while he has also spent time on loan at Arsenal during his Bernabeu career, representing the Gunners on 77 occasions in all competitions.

Ceballos is a 13-time Spain international and has also featured 35 times in the Champions League, so he is an incredibly experienced player at the top level.

© Imago

Ceballos is set to leave Real Madrid this summer

The midfielder also has 199 La Liga appearances under his belt, so Villarreal's interest is not a surprise considering that he is likely to be available for a cut-price fee.

There is also currently speculation surrounding the future of Eduardo Camavinga, with the Frenchman potentially being allowed to leave the Spanish capital this summer.

Real Madrid are expected to sign a new central midfielder this summer, with Manchester City's Rodri and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi both believed to be targets.

However, the capital giants are allegedly not currently planning to move for AZ Almaar's Kees Smit despite being admirers of the in-demand Dutchman.