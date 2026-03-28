Preview: Cyprus vs Moldova - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Mar 2026 14:42 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 14:46

Both beaten in their first March friendly, Cyprus and Moldova will seek a morale-boosting win when they meet in Nicosia on Monday evening.

Neither side came close to qualifying for this summer's World Cup, but preparations for a new UEFA Nations League campaign are already under way.

Match preview

Never really in contention to reach their first major finals, Cyprus finished fourth in Group H of World Cup 2026 qualifying, putting just eight points on the board from as many matches.

Indeed, they have won only two of their last 11 games across all competitions, with both victories coming against minnows San Marino.

Now ranked 128th in the world by FIFA, the Cypriots suffered another loss on Thursday evening, going down 1-0 at home to Belarus despite dominating possession.

Tasked with turning results around, head coach Akis Mantzios is using this month's camp to assess his squad and hopefully build momentum ahead of an upcoming Nations League campaign.

That kicks off in September, when Cyprus must visit Montenegro; Armenia and either Latvia or Gibraltar will be their other opponents in Group C2.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Though Moldova topped their last Nations League group - briefly raising hopes of a backdoor route into the World Cup playoffs - they have since struggled against stronger opposition.

The Tricolorii finished rock bottom of Group I in the World Cup qualifiers, completing their eight-game campaign with just one point and five goals scored.

Furthermore, a national record 11-1 loss to Norway saw the 'goals conceded' column tick up to 37 by the time they were finally put out of their misery in November.

Former Under-19s boss Lilian Popescu was drafted in as head coach midway through that debacle, and his team were beaten once again on Thursday.

Reaching 12 games without a win, Moldova lost 2-0 to Lithuania in Chisinau, and they must now head to Nicosia in search of some elusive success.

There have been just two previous meetings with Cyprus - bringing one 3-2 win apiece - but the Tricolorii prevailed most recently, in June 2024.

Cyprus form (all competitions):

D D W L L L

Moldova form (all competitions):

L L D L L L

Team News

© Imago

Cyprus coach Mantzios named a 25-man squad for two home friendlies, with leading active scorer Ioannis Pittas still their biggest star.

A handful of players were given their first call-ups, most notably Omonoia Nicosia midfielder Panagiotis Andreou - the teenager made his senior international debut in midweek.

Experienced playmaker Grigoris Kastanos - who came through the youth system of Juventus - recently returned from Italy on loan, joining Aris Limassol from Hellas Verona.

Two of Moldova's rising stars are also on the books of a Serie A club: Torino pair Sergiu Perciun and Daniel Tonica should both feature on Monday.

However, the visitors are without Mihail Caimacov and main man Ion Nicolaescu due to injury; Oleg Reabciuk and Virgiliu Postolachi have both been dropped.

In Nicolaescu's absence, Petru Popescu was handed his debut against Lithuania and could continue to lead the line.

Cyprus possible starting lineup:

Michael; Shikkis, S. Andreou, Panagiotou, Pileas; P. Andreou, C. Kyriakou, Kastanos; Loizou, Pittas, Kakoullis

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Avram; Revenco, Craciun, Baboglo, Gherasimencov, Forov; Rata, Perciun, Bodisteanu, Puscas; Popescu

We say: Cyprus 2-0 Moldova

With several experienced players either injured or omitted, Moldova's callow squad cannot stop Cyprus on home turf.

The hosts should score more than once against limited opposition, even in spite of their own shortcomings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.