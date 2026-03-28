Scotland vs. Japan team news: Steve Clarke names starting lineup for Hampden Park friendly

By Darren Plant | 28 Mar 2026 16:07 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 16:16

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has made a number of changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's international friendly against Japan.

With a place at the 2026 World Cup secured, Clarke has opted to tinker with all areas of his squad, with goalkeeper Angus Gunn being named between the sticks.

Everton defender Nathan Patterson gets a start at right-back, while Jack Hendry is brought into the middle of the defence.

Kenny McLean - the halfway-line hero from the 4-2 win over Denmark - starts in midfield, with Tommy Conway the last of five alterations made by Clarke.

Craig Gordon, Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak are the five players to drop out of the team.

Conway being included alongside Lyndon Dykes appears to suggest that the Tartan Army will line up with a 4-4-2 formation for the fixture at Hampden Park.

Scotland XI: Gunn: Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; Ferguson, McLean, McGinn, McTominay; Dykes, Conway

Subs: Kelly, Bain, Hanley, Tierney, Gilmour, Adams, Christie, Miller, Souttar, McCrorie, Hyam, Hirst, Ralston, Irving, Curtis

Japan XI: Z.Suzuki; Seko, Watanabe, Ito; Sugawara, Fujita, Tanaka, Maeda; Y.Suzuki, Sano; Goto

Subs: Doan, Hashioka, Hayakawa, J.Ito, Kamada, Machino, Mitoma, Nakamura, Ogawa, Osako, K.Sano, Shiogai, Taniguchi, Ueda