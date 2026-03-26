Preview: Scotland vs Japan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 26 Mar 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 16:01

Both bound for this summer's World Cup, Scotland and Japan will warm up with a friendly fixture at Hampden Park on Saturday evening.

Having assured automatic qualification, the two nations are looking towards the global finals, with both set to play their first group game on June 14.

Match preview

Scotland qualified for their first World Cup in 28 years via a simply spectacular Group C finale, edging out direct rivals Denmark in a classic encounter at Hampden.

On a nerve-shredding night, Scott McTominay's outrageous overhead kick set the tone, before the Danes twice fought back to level the scoreline in Glasgow.

Only a superb finish from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean's long-distance wonderstrike turned the game in Scotland's favour deep into injury time, sparking scenes of celebration across the country.

Of those 28 long years, Steven Clarke has been at the helm for seven, and his next task is preparing an experienced squad to tackle Brazil, Morocco and Haiti at the upcoming finals.

With that in mind, Scotland will host Japan this weekend before meeting Ivory Coast in Liverpool next Tuesday.

They do so having won eight of their last 12 matches, following a dismal run featuring one win and 10 defeats from the previous 16.

Though the Scots did beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in their last friendly fixture, they are actually winless in 10 on home turf dating back to 2016, so Saturday's game also offers a chance to end that streak.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Japan boast a much more impressive record in recent friendlies, notably beating Brazil, Ghana and Bolivia last autumn.

Furthermore, the Samurai Blue have won five of their last six games against European nations, scoring four goals in both of the last two - 4-1 against Germany and 4-2 versus Turkiye.

Including another serene stroll through AFC qualifying, Japan have won seven of their last 10 matches all told, with a potent attack suggesting they can make an impact this summer.

Hajime Moriyasu's side picked up 23 points from 10 qualifiers, averaging three goals per game and conceding just three at the other end, sealing direct progress with three rounds to spare.

After finding the net nine more times across their last trio of friendlies, they will aim to maintain that momentum before taking on the Netherlands, Tunisia and a UEFA playoff winner in World Cup Group F.

Now embarking on a brief British tour - with England on the schedule next Tuesday - Japan will meet Scotland for just the fourth time to date, following two goalless draws and a 2-0 success.

Scotland form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

Japan form (all competitions):

D L D W W W

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Scotland boss Clarke is missing speedy winger Ben Gannon-Doak but has recalled Everton right-back Nathan Patterson - who missed the autumn action due to injury - alongside Napoli's Billy Gilmour, who was unavailable in November.

The latter's clubmate Scott McTominay and Aston Villa captain John McGinn have both recovered from more recent layoffs; incidentally, McTominay has scored an impressive 14 goals for his country but none in 11 friendlies.

The hosts have also freshened up their forward options, with Tommy Conway and teenage winger Findlay Curtis being brought in, but no Hearts or Motherwell players were selected despite the pair's fine form in the Scottish Premiership.

Craig Gordon started against Denmark at the grand age of 42 but is now dropped, as first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn has returned to fitness; meanwhile, Japan stopper Zion Suzuki is back in action after a serious hand injury.

Ajax pair Ko Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu will both miss out this month, in addition to Take Kubo, Takumi Minamino and stricken captain Wataru Endo - the latter has undergone ankle surgery and faces a race to make the World Cup.

Daizen Maeda hopes to face some of his Celtic teammates in Glasgow, where Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda could lead the visitors' attack alongside Take Kubo, who has assisted 16 goals across his last 25 international appearances.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Ferguson, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Japan possible starting lineup:

Z. Suzuki; Watanabe, J. Suzuki, Taniguchi; Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Kubo, Mitoma; Ueda

We say: Scotland 1-2 Japan

Ranked 19 places above their hosts in FIFA's pecking order, Japan have proven dangerous opponents over the past few months, and they certainly have the firepower to cause Scotland some problems.

So, the razor-sharp Samurai Blue may spoil a party atmosphere at Hampden by posting their fourth straight friendly win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.