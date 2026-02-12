Wataru Endo may have played final Liverpool game as Arne Slot issues worrying injury update

By Ben Knapton | 12 Feb 2026 07:26 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 07:26

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has conceded that the injury Wataru Endo suffered in Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League win at Sunderland is definitely serious.

With Dominik Szoboszlai, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong all absent - and Joe Gomez not quite at full fitness - Endo was given the nod at right-back for the trip to the Stadium of Light over Curtis Jones.

The Japan international's evening ended in misery, though, as he awkwardly jarred his ankle while defending a corner, but he nevertheless tried to play through the pain barrier before dropping to the turf.

Endo was given oxygen as he was stretchered off the field, and the immediate indications were that the former Stuttgart man had picked up a severe problem, deepening Slot's selection crisis at right-back.

Delivering an update to the media after the game, the Dutchman conceded that he was not sure if Endo had hurt his ankle or his foot specifically, but he is prepared to be without the versatile veteran for a while.

Arne Slot 'assumes' Wataru Endo will miss "a long, long" period

"Yes, it's a serious one. How serious we don't know yet because it still has to be assessed tomorrow, but it doesn't look good," Slot said in his post-match press conference.

"I'm not too sure [if it's his ankle]. It's his foot, but if it is his ankle or his foot, that is what we have to assess tomorrow.

"I assume he will be out for a long, long time. What is long, it is difficult to say at this moment but you can hardly believe what this right full-back position brings us this season."

Liverpool will at least have Szoboszlai back from suspension for their FA Cup fourth-round clash at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Gomez was able to come off the bench to help the Reds see out their win on Wednesday.

Virgil van Dijk's goal proved decisive at the Stadium of Light, where the sixth-placed champions' victory saw them move to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Has Wataru Endo played final Liverpool game after "serious" injury?

Slot's admission that Endo will be out for a "long, long time" suggests that the midfielder's season could be at risk, especially if he has suffered a foot/ankle fracture or torn ligaments.

There are just over three months left of the 2025-26 campaign, and it would not be a surprise if the 33-year-old - who only celebrated his birthday on Monday - has played his final match of the current term.

At the same time, there is a possibility that Endo has also pulled on the Liverpool jersey for the final time, as he is out of contract at the end of the 2026-27 season with no extension in sight.

Endo was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer, but a transfer did not materialise and he opted to remain on Merseyside, where he has provided two goals and two assists in 87 matches for the Premier League champions.

However, this summer could be Liverpool's last chance to recoup some of the £17.4m they paid for Endo - whose World Cup participation is now also at serious risk - and if a new number six is signed, the Japan international would be surplus to requirements.