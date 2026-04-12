Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal

By Matt Law | 12 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's La Liga predictions include Villarreal's trip to Athletic Bilbao, and a clash between Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano.

© Imago / IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Real Betis will be aiming to win in La Liga for the first time in almost two months when they continue their domestic campaign away to Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently fifth in the La Liga table, one point ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Osasuna are ninth in the division, six points off the European spots.

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Real Betis

Only 12 of the previous 79 matches between these two sides have finished level, but we are finding it difficult to pick a winner here and have therefore settled on a low-scoring draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Real Betis, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Mallorca will be aiming to make it three La Liga wins in a row in front of their own supporters when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday afternoon.

The Pirates are currently 16th in the La Liga table, two points ahead of 18th-placed Elche, while Rayo Vallecano are 13th, four points ahead of their opponents this weekend.

We say: Mallorca 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano will enter this match off the back of a European clash, so Mallorca will be the fresher of the two sides, and we are backing the hosts to navigate their way to a huge three points on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mallorca vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta Vigo will be aiming to bounce back from a disappointing result in Europe when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Real Oviedo on Sunday night.

The Sky Blues are currently sixth in the La Liga table, three points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad, while Real Oviedo are bottom, seven points from the safety of 17th.

We say: Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Oviedo

Celta's home form this season has been disappointing, but Real Oviedo have also been very poor on their travels, which makes this an interesting match. Real Oviedo have won two of their last three in Spain's top flight, and the basement outfit should be good enough for a point on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Real Oviedo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

San Mames will play host to a fascinating La Liga clash on Sunday evening, as mid-table Athletic Bilbao welcome high-flying Villarreal.

A disappointing campaign has left Athletic down in 11th spot in the La Liga table, while Villarreal are third, 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis in the race for Champions League qualification.

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Villarreal

This is a tough match to call, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared on Sunday evening, but Villarreal are capable of picking up all three points in this contest, which would further damage Athletic's hopes of finishing in the top six.

> Click here to read our full preview for Athletic Bilbao vs. Villarreal, including team news and predicted lineups