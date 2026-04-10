Preview: Osasuna vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Apr 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 09:13

Real Betis will be aiming to win in La Liga for the first time in almost two months when they continue their domestic campaign away to Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are currently fifth in the La Liga table, one point ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo, while Osasuna are ninth in the division, six points off the European spots.

Match preview

Osasuna have picked up four points from their last two league matches, beating Girona before drawing with Alaves, which has moved them into ninth position in the table.

Los Rojillos finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, only just missing out on Europe, and they are once again in the race for a European position heading into the latter stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

Alessio Lisci's side are only six points off sixth-placed Celta Vigo, and another win on Sunday would be a monumental boost to their confidence at a key stage of the season.

Osasuna have the fifth-best home record in Spain's top flight this term, picking up 28 points from 14 matches, only suffering two defeats in the process.

Los Rojillos suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis in the reverse match earlier this season, though, while they have not managed to overcome the Seville outfit since April 2023.

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Real Betis have won four of their last five league games against Osasuna, including a 2-1 victory in the corresponding game between the two sides last season.

Manuel Pellegrini's side drew 0-0 with Espanyol in their last league match, which has left them in fifth spot in the table, one point ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo and 12 points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Real Betis have only lost seven times in La Liga this season, but they have drawn a league-high 12 matches and are without a victory in Spain's top flight since the middle of February.

Pellegrini's team are winless in their last six league fixtures, drawing four times during that run, while they are currently battling to qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Seville outfit drew 1-1 with Braga on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with the second leg set to take place in Spain next week.

Osasuna La Liga form:

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Real Betis La Liga form:

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Real Betis form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Osasuna will once again be without the services of Iker Benito due to a long-term knee injury, while Flavien Boyomo is out of the contest through suspension.

Boyomo picked up a milestone yellow card in the team's draw with Alaves last time out, and his absence is expected to open the door for Jorge Herrando to start.

Ante Budimir has been in strong form this season, scoring 17 times in all competitions, and the 34-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Real Betis, meanwhile, will again be missing Giovani Lo Celso and Isco through injury, while Junior Firpo remains a major doubt for the clash with Osasuna.

Antony started on the bench against Braga on Thursday night but is set to come back into the side this weekend, while there should also be a start for Sergi Altimira.

Cucho Hernandez has scored 12 times in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign, and the 26-year-old should feature as the centre-forward this weekend.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Herrando, Galan; Moncayola, Torro; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Barja; Budimir

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Llorente, Gomez; Fornals, Amrabat, Altimira; Antony, Hernandez, Ruibal

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Real Betis

Only 12 of the previous 79 matches between these two sides have finished level, but we are finding it difficult to pick a winner here and have therefore settled on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.