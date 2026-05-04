Atletico Madrid receive quadruple injury boost for Arsenal second leg as 25-man squad confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 04 May 2026 11:13

Atletico Madrid have received a quadruple injury boost for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Arsenal, which Diego Simeone has named his 25-man squad for.

Los Rojiblancos head to the Emirates on the back of a 2-0 La Liga triumph over Valencia with a second-string team, as Simeone kept his big-hitters fresh for the journey to North London.

Atletico had lost Julian Alvarez to an ankle injury during last week's 1-1 first-leg draw with Mikel Arteta's side, and the Argentina international was not involved in the squad at the weekend.

Simeone also claimed that striker Alexander Sorloth and winger Giuliano Simeone would not have made the game against Valencia even if they were required, as the attacking pair picked up knocks of their own last week.

Finally, experienced defender Jose Gimenez was a major doubt for the second leg with Arsenal due to a muscular injury, which had kept the Uruguayan out of each of Atletico's last eight games in all tournaments.

Atletico Madrid name 25-man squad for Arsenal second leg

However, Gimenez has been named in Atletico's travelling party for Tuesday's game, as have Alvarez, Simeone and Sorloth in a quadruple fitness boost for the visitors.

Two other notable players who were omitted from the squad against Valencia - Marcos Llorente and David Hancko - are also in the squad for the second leg and expected to start in Simeone's defence.

The La Liga giants' only two injury absentees for Tuesday's fixture are Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez, both of whom are dealing with thigh injuries but should be fit for the final if Atletico progress to Budapest.

Simeone can therefore make another 11 changes to his starting lineup - as he did at the weekend - bringing the likes of Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Koke back into the side.

Alvarez's penalty at the Metropolitano Stadium last week saw the ex-Manchester City attacker score his 25th Champions League goal in 41 games, the quickest time for any Argentine player to hit that landmark; Lionel Messi needed 42 games to net 25 UCL goals.

Atletico Madrid's perfect record against English teams in semi-finals

© Imago / Pro Shots

Atletico's quadruple fitness boost will aid the Rojiblancos' mission to maintain a 100% European record and set up a tantalising final date with either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the month.

Prior to the 2025-26 Champions League, Atletico had faced English clubs in a UEFA two-legged semi-final on three previous occasions, and the Spanish side won all three.

Los Rojiblancos firstly beat Liverpool in the 2009-10 Europa League semi-finals before overcoming Fulham in the final, and Simeone then masterminded a 3-1 aggregate triumph over Chelsea in the 2013-14 UCL last four.

Four years later, Atletico edged out Arsenal 2-1 in the 2017-18 Europa League semis, denying Arsene Wenger one last shot at a piece of continental silverware.