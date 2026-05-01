Barcelona boss Hansi Flick confirms major double boost as Catalan giants close in on 29th La Liga title

By Matt Law | 01 May 2026 14:08 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 14:09

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that both Raphinha and Marc Bernal will return to the squad for Saturday's La Liga game against Osasuna.

Raphinha has been absent for the Catalan giants since suffering a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, while Bernal picked up an ankle problem in early April and has also been sidelined in recent weeks.

The pair returned to training this week, though, and Flick revealed during his press conference on Friday that both would be in the squad against Osasuna.

Andreas Christensen has also been back in training, as the defender looks to recover from the serious knee injury that he suffered late last year, although the Denmark international is not yet ready to be considered for first-team selection.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Raphinha, Bernal will return for Barcelona against Osasuna

"Rapha is one of those players who always gives 100%. His mindset and attitude are always the same; he always gives his all. He’s had a tough time this season," Flick told reporters.

“But for us, it’s important that he’s back. He’ll be travelling with us; we’ll see what happens tomorrow. But for us, it’s fantastic that he’s back.

“With Andreas, we’ll take it step by step. Bernal will be joining us tomorrow.”

Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, but Barcelona are on the verge of winning the La Liga title.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Barcelona could win La Liga title this weekend

The Catalan outfit are currently 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and they would win the title this weekend with a victory over Osasuna, should Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol on Sunday night.

“We’re focusing on the next match. Obviously, we want to win every remaining match until the end," Flick said when asked about the league table.

“I’m not very good with numbers, but it would be perfect to win all our remaining matches. I’m very happy with what I’m seeing. There’s a positive atmosphere in training and the players are fully focused.”

Barcelona have won 28, drawn one and lost four of their 33 league matches this season, and they have been victorious in each of their last nine games in Spain's top flight.