Eddie Howe future: “Invigorated” Newcastle manager opens up on “challenging conversations” with club’s owners

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 13:40 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 13:42

Eddie Howe has confidence in himself that he will remain Newcastle United head coach next season amid speculation over his future at St James’ Park.

Around 12 months on from winning the EFL Cup and finishing fifth in the Premier League table, Newcastle find themselves languishing in 14th place this term after a disappointing run of form in 2026.

The Magpies were knocked out of both the EFL Cup and FA Cup by Man City, and suffered a humbling 8-3 aggregate loss to Barcelona in the Champions league last 16, while they have suffered nine defeats in their last 12 Premier League games – more than any other club since the end of January.

Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for Europe are hanging by the thinnest of threads, as they sit seven points behind Bournemouth in seventh spot with only four games remaining. Champions League qualification is now impossible, though, as they sit 16 points adrift of fifth place.

On Thursday, Howe delivered a presentation to the club's Saudi-backed owners and executives at an annual summit at Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where “challenging conversations” were held.

Howe addressed the media at a pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, and he spoke at length about his future and the owner’s ambitions for Newcastle going forward.

Will Howe be Newcastle manager next season?

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"Yes, I presented, we discussed. There was challenging conversations, challenging questions, but that's all part of it,” Howe told reporters.

"Those meetings, I've had that every year, regardless of our league position, where you'll be challenged and probed on certain decisions that you've made, how we've ended up in certain scenarios, and then you explain the process behind it.

"This year, of course, slightly more difficult questions because of our league position, there's no getting away from that, but the process behind it was exactly the same as it has been ever year."

Howe has insisted that he remains “invigorated” and as motivated as ever to take Newcastle forward, but he is “under no illusion” that his position in the dugout will be judged on results.

"I've never needed clarity in my head [on the future], in the sense that I'm here, I'm working and I'm committed,” Howe continued.

“A football club has to do what a football club has to do. The football club needs to see we are going in the right direction and there's a positive feeling and fighting on all fronts.

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Howe: 'I have confidence I'll be here next season'

“You can talk as much as you want, but the proof is in how the team performs. I'm under no illusions that that needs to be positive. I don't need reinvigorating. I'm invigorated. My motivation levels are really high.

"I think you learn a lot from these moments we are in. I'm learning a lot currently. Difficult runs force you to really revaluate everything and improve, so sometimes in the most disappointing moments are the times when you improve the most."

"I have to retain that confidence (that I'll be here next season). It's doesn't serve anybody, not to have that long term vision, but we need to win games.

"I feel there's unity within the football club, but in my position, I'm under no illusion, I have to get results - to keep that feeling and that trust. It's a responsibility that comes with the job."

Howe is also convinced that the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - which holds an 85% stake in Newcastle - remain firmly committed to the club and its project to become one of the best in the world.

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‘The desire is unchanged… Newcastle’s owners are very ambitious’

“The desire is unchanged, to try and get to the top of the Premier League, to try and win as many trophies consistently as possible,” he added. "I don’t think while PIF are, our owners, or part owners, majority owners, that will change.

“They are very ambitious for the football club. A lot of things they need to do to elevate the club will take a bit of time.

“We are going back to the stadium, the training ground, that their longer terms, these things don’t happen with the click of the fingers because everything of course is interlinked to income.

“As much as everyone wants to fast forward that, sometimes these things, to get it right, take a bit of time."

Howe is now focused on ending Newcastle’s four-game winless run in the Premier League this weekend, and ahead of a tricky test against in-form Brighton, the Magpies boss has delivered a fresh update on the fitness of top scorer Anthony Gordon.