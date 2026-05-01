Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson asking price 'revealed' ahead of summer return

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 09:42

Chelsea have reportedly remained unmoved on their previous asking price of Nicolas Jackson.

With Enzo Maresca in charge, the Senegal international was removed from the first-team picture in the summer and allowed to move on loan to Bayern Munich.

While the 24-year-old has contributed 10 goals and four assists from his 29 appearances for the Bundesliga champions, it has already been confirmed that the attacker will not be moving to the Allianz Arena on a permanent basis.

As a result, Jackson finds himself in limbo ahead of 2026-27, with Chelsea without a full-time head coach and there being a wide array of admirers in his signature.

Nevertheless, according to The Athletic, one thing that currently remain set in stone is Chelsea's valuation of Jackson.

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What is asking price of Chelsea forward Jackson?

The report alleges that the West Londoners would want £60m to cash in on Jackson during the summer transfer window.

Bayern had initially wanted to sign Jackson on a permanent deal for a similar fee, before Chelsea negotiated an alleged £14m loan fee with a £56.3m option.

However, Bayern acknowledged from the start that activating a buy-clause through Jackson making 40 appearances, believed to be starts, was always unlikely.

Behind the scenes at Chelsea, there is seemingly the view that Jackson's reputation has not taken a hit, and that they are justified in demanding a big-money fee.

Prior to moving to Bayern, Jackson contributed an under-rated 30 goals - none of them penalties - and 12 assists from his 81 appearances for Chelsea.

Newcastle United, AC Milan and Juventus are currently being credited as admirers of a player who has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

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Could Chelsea keep Jackson for 2026-27?

The report suggests that Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the future of Jackson.

Many Blues fans will argue that, despite Jackson's tendency to miss clear-cut chances, Chelsea have missed him this season.

Although Jackson and his representatives may remain frustrated with Chelsea's hierarchy for freezing him out last summer, Maresca would have been involved in that decision.

Maresca ignored Jackson's versatility when he was in charge, but there is little doubt that he could provide depth down the centre and left of the attack.