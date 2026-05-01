Liverpool transfer news: Reds midfielder heading towards Anfield exit with new contract talks "stalling"

By Lewis Blain | 01 May 2026 08:45

Liverpool could be set for another significant summer departure as uncertainty grows around one of their homegrown talents.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have already confirmed they will be leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

And now, it appears another name is heading for the exit door as negotiations appears to have hit a major roadblock.

Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool amid latest contract update

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Curtis Jones "could leave Liverpool" this summer as talks over a new contract have been "stalling for months", according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite being a regular part of the squad in recent seasons, there has been little progress in negotiations, opening the door to a potential exit. The situation has now reached a point where a summer departure is a realistic outcome, particularly if suitable offers arrive.

Liverpool are expected to make several key decisions in midfield, and Jones’ unresolved contract only adds another layer of uncertainty to their plans.

Who could sign Curtis Jones this summer?

© Imago

Interest in Jones is already building both in England and abroad.

Inter Milan have tracked him since January and remain keen, with their level of interest likely to depend on Liverpool’s asking price, per Romano. The Serie A outfit are monitoring the situation closely as they assess midfield options.

In the Premier League, rivals such as Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have previously been linked, and newly promoted Coventry City could also emerge as a surprise contender depending on how their squad evolves.

With multiple suitors circling, the Reds may soon face a decision over whether to cash in or persist with contract negotiations.

Should Liverpool sell Curtis Jones?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Letting Jones leave would carry a degree of risk.

Still only in his mid-20s and developed within the club, he offers versatility, technical quality and a strong understanding of Liverpool’s system. While he may not always grab headlines, his consistency and versatility to play several roles often goes underappreciated.

Given the scale of changes expected in midfield, allowing a reliable and homegrown option like Jones to depart could prove shortsighted.

Unless Liverpool receive a significant offer, this is one situation where patience and a renewed push on contract talks might ultimately be the smarter play for Arne Slot and co.