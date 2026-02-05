Curtis Jones: Why Liverpool must tie "unlucky" pass master down to new contract

By Ben Knapton | 05 Feb 2026 10:41

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has had his say on the long-term future of the "unlucky" Curtis Jones after the midfielder was heavily linked with an exit during the January transfer window.

The long-serving England international was thought to have captured the attention of both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan over the winter, and a move to the latter progressed on the personal side in the last days of the market.

Jones was reportedly open to a switch to San Siro, but Liverpool could not fathom letting a first-team regular depart, and the window closed with the 24-year-old still at Anfield.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City, Slot explained the club's reasoning for keeping hold of Jones, who has been "unlucky" with certain circumstances this season

"I think what you've seen, he’s played a lot of minutes," Slot said. "Not all of them, but he's also unlucky in the sense that it's probably the only line where we haven't had injuries. But he's still played a lot of minutes, so that's why we kept him."

Arne Slot on Curtis Jones contract extension: "Talks are taking place"

"We need these midfielders in different positions. Of course we kept him, his situation hasn't changed to us as one of the 16 players we have available for the long-term. Would have been a bit strange if we let anyone go."

Jones's situation is complicated by the fact that his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, potentially putting the Reds under pressure to sell him this summer if he does not sign a new deal.

While the midfielder has made 30 appearances in all competitions this season, he has only started 10 matches in the Premier League and was brought on for just the last six minutes of last weekend's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister were all cornerstones of Liverpool's triumphant 2024-25 Premier League-winning squad, and Jones may have more opportunities for consistent starts elsewhere.

Asked about the Englishman's contract situation, Slot revealed that "talks are taking place" and all parties are aware of the fact that Jones is set to become a free agent next year.

"Talks are not taking place over here, talks are taking place in other places," Slot added. "The moment we have any news, we share if over here. But I am aware, he is aware, the club is aware that he only has 18 months left, so that's all I can say."

Should Liverpool keep or sell Curtis Jones?

Similar to Arsenal with Hale End products or Manchester United with Carrington academy prospects, many Liverpool fans naturally feel a deep-rooted connection with Scouse talents who have emerged from the youth setup.

Furthermore, Jones is now one of the longest-serving senior players in the Liverpool squad, and the statistics suggest that there are few better when it comes to a midfielder's bread and butter - passing.

The 24-year-old has completed 92% of his passes in the 2025-26 Premier League season - putting him in the top 4% of midfielders - and in the 5-1 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt in October, he registered the most passes by a single Liverpool player on record in a UCL game (122).

Jones also holds the 2025-26 PL record for the most possessions won in a single game (15), so a contract extension must be of the utmost importance for Liverpool, but do not be surprised to see Jones explore his options while he remains a rotation player.