Liverpool vs. Man City: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool will be looking to climb back into the top four when they lock horns with second-placed Manchester City this weekend.

The two teams meet for the first time since November when the Citizens claimed a statement 3-0 victory over the Reds at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Liverpool vs. Man City kickoff?

Liverpool vs. Man City will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture will take place shortly after Brighton & Hove Albion play host to Crystal Palace in the M23 derby.

Where is Liverpool vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Liverpool’s home stadium Anfield, which holds a capacity of 61,276 spectators.

Man City have failed to win each of their last four visits to the red side of Merseyside (L2 D2) since a 4-1 victory in February 2021.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Liverpool vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Liverpool and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Liverpool vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Man City?

Liverpool enter this contest after securing a much-needed 4-1 home victory over Newcastle United last weekend to end a five-match winless run in the Premier League.

Arne Slot’s Champions League-chasing side currently sit sixth in the table and two points behind Manchester United in fourth, but the Reds could slip further behind before they take on Man City.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men are in high spirits after beating Newcastle United 3-1 in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday, winning 5-1 on aggregate to set up a final showdown with Arsenal at Wembley Stadium next month.

However, the Citizens let a two-goal first-half lead slip to draw 2-2 with Tottenham last weekend and fell six points behind the Gunners at the summit. City can ill-afford to drop any more points if they wish to get the better of Mikel Arteta’s side in the title race.