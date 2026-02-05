Liverpool transfer news: Sporting director Richard Hughes addresses "top players" amid summer window criticism

By Lewis Nolan | 05 Feb 2026 02:53

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes has expressed confidence that the club's summer signings will pay dividends.

The Reds may have beaten Newcastle United 4-1 on Saturday, but they are currently sixth in the Premier League and are out of contention for the title.

Many fans were hopeful of challenging at the top end of the table after the club brought in star players such as Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but the team have experienced numerous difficulties on the pitch.

Some sections of the fanbase were critical of sporting director Hughes for his approach to the summer window, but speaking on The Reds Roundtable podcast, he defended the summer, saying: "You have to constantly try to help people off the pitch in their adaptation.

"You want to be there to support them and not suffocate them with it, let them find their own feet. All these players are here for a very good reason, they are top players. Everybody has played their part in getting them to the club and we were all very happy with what we did in the summer, not just me.

"As long as the players are the right ones in the first place, and we are absolutely convinced every time we bring someone in that they are, then the performances on the pitch will quickly follow."

The Reds opted against bringing any senior players to the club in January, and will instead have to rely on the stars they signed in the summer to lead them in the FA Cup and Champions League.

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

Have Liverpool's summer signings been a success?

There has been plenty of debate on social media regarding Liverpool's transfer window, with many rival fans and pundits insisting that the club's £450m spend in summer 2025 was a failure.

Striker Alexander Isak was signed for £125m, and while he did not have a pre-season and is currently sidelined because of a broken leg, it is impossible to argue that he has been a success so far.

However, the Swede has proven himself across multiple seasons in the Premier League, and it would be foolish to write him off.

Fellow striker Hugo Ekitike has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 32 games, and he has undoubtedly flourished.

Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have all shown signs of improvement in recent months, and perhaps Liverpool's summer window has been judged too harshly.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Does Liverpool's future look bright despite struggles?

Though Liverpool's season has not been a positive one, performances from their new signings have given fans hope that 2026-27 could be a significantly better campaign.

The club have already agreed a deal to bring Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield in the summer of 2026, and if the Reds can secure the services of a midfielder like Adam Wharton, then the squad would look strong enough to challenge for the title.

It remains to be seen if Arne Slot will be in the dugout next season, but regardless of who the manager is, Liverpool will have an abundance of quality within their ranks.