Chelsea, Benfica-linked Marco Silva reveals whether his Fulham future depends on European qualification

By Ben Sully | 30 Apr 2026 22:44 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 22:44

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists his future is not dependent on the club's European qualification bid.

Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with the west London club.

The Portuguese's contract situation and impressive work at Craven Cottage have led to links with Chelsea and Benfica.

The Blues are currently searching for a permanent successor for Liam Rosenior, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Benfica, meanwhile, have put Silva on a shortlist of potential replacements for Real Madrid-linked Jose Mourinho.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Silva insists European qualification will not decide Fulham future

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with Arsenal, Silva was asked whether the result of Fulham's European qualification bid could impact his final decision over his future.

"Nothing is going to affect or not affect," Silva told reporters at Thursday's pre-match press conference.

"It would be a decision that I and the club are going to take together. Many things are there.

"We are completely on the same page and aligned with what will be necessary for the club for the future. The future of the club is always there."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Silva dismisses Chelsea links

When asked about the links with Chelsea, Silva insisted his only focus is on his current work as Fulham manager.

"I don't pay any attention," Silva added. "Decisive games for us, and all focus will be on Arsenal and what we have to do against them."

In regard to Fulham's European bid, Silva's side will head to the Emirates Stadium in 10th position following last Saturday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

They are currently level on 48 points with Brentford and Chelsea, leaving them a point adrift of Bournemouth in the Conference League spot.