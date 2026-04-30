Preview: Moreirense vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 30 Apr 2026 22:34

Estrela Amadora will be looking to end their run of four consecutive defeats and pull clear of the danger zone when they visit the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas to face Moreirense in round 32 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams since November 2023, Os Verdes e Brancos will head into the weekend looking to get one over Estrela and make it two back-to-back home victories.

Match preview

Moreirense dropped three more points in their push for a top-half finish last Saturday as they were outplayed and outclassed in a 4-1 defeat against title-chasers Benfica when the two sides squared off at the Estadio da Luz.

Leandro Barreiro and Richard Rios netted on either side of Diogo Martin Travassos’s 26th-minute equaliser to hand Benfica a first-half lead before substitute Franjo Ivanovic scored a late brace to cap off another dominant team display.

This came just five days on from a 1-0 victory over Estoril Praia at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a result which saw Moreirense snap their run of seven consecutive league games without a win.

Having kicked off the year with much promise, claiming three wins from their opening four games, Vasco Costa’s men have struggled to get going at the business end of the season, picking up just two wins from their subsequent 12 matches while losing seven and claiming three draws.

Moreirense have picked up 39 points from their 31 Primeira Liga matches to sit eighth in the league standings, two points above 10th-placed Estoril Praia, but they could move level on points with seventh-placed Vitoria de Guimaraes with a win this weekend.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, Estrela Amadora suffered another blow in their relegation fight at the wrong end of the table last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against league leaders Porto at the Estadio Jose Gomes.

Turkish striker Deniz Gul netted a first-half brace to put Porto in the driver’s seat heading into half time, and after the hosts pulled one back in the 79th minute through Jovane Cabral, the Dragoes held their own to see out the win and open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

With that result, Estrela Amadora have lost four consecutive games, conceding six goals and scoring just once, while managing just one win from their 10 outings since mid-February — a run which has put their top-flight status under threat.

Joao Nuno’s men find themselves just two points above the relegation playoff spot heading into the final three games, but they could rise level on 31 points with 14th-placed Nacional with a win in Minho.

However, results on the road offer little room for optimism, with Estrela failing to win their seven away games since the turn of the year, picking up just two points from a possible 21 since a 3-2 victory over Famalicao on December 27.

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

D

W

L

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Moreirense remain without the defensive duo of Alvaro Martinez and 25-year-old Dinis Pinto, who are currently recuperating from muscle and shoulder injuries respectively.

They are joined on Os verdes e brancos’ injury table by Vasco Sousa, who is currently recuperating from a leg injury, while 22-year-old Michel has been ruled out since January through a shoulder injury.

Estrela remain without the services of Malian defender Issiar Drame, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a severe injury back in September 2025.

Nigeria striker Mathew Gbomadu is yet to feature this year as he continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines, while defender Bernardo Schappo is a major doubt, having missed the game against Porto last time out through injury.

Otavio was given the nod in Schappo’s absence, and the 20-year-old should retain his role in the back four, teaming up with Max Scholze, Stefan Lekovic and experienced full-back Bruno Langa.

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Fabiano, Batista, Maracas, Travassos; Bondoso, Stjepanovic, Assis, Landerson; Alanzinho, Rodri

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Langa, Otavio, Lekovic, Scholze; Robinho, Jansson, Doue; Stoica, Pinho, Marcus

We say: Moreirense 2-0 Estrela Amadora

It has been a challenging second half of the season for Moreirense, but they will be backing themselves against Estrela, who have lost each of their last four games. Nuno’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Moreirense, but they are yet to taste victory on the road this year and we see them struggling in Minho once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.