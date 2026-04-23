Preview: Benfica vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 23 Apr 2026 18:31

Benfica welcome Moreirense to the Estadio da Luz on Saturday for an important Primeira Liga encounter, with the hosts aiming to keep their title hopes alive while the visitors look to build momentum after finally ending a difficult run of results.

With only four matches remaining, the Eagles remain in pursuit of the league leaders despite earlier setbacks, while the visitors are hoping to stabilise their position in mid-table after a much-needed victory last time out.

Match preview

Benfica step into this fixture riding the emotional high of a dramatic victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Derby de Lisboa – just when it seemed the game would drift away from them for another stalemate, Rafa Silva appeared in stoppage time to snatch a 2-1 win, keeping their title chase alive.

It was a result that followed a composed 2-0 win over Nacional, and together, those victories have helped steady the mood after the frustration of a 1-1 draw with Casa Pia, a game where they failed to take advantage of a slip from Porto.

That victory over Sporting ensured Jose Mourinho’s side maintained their remarkable unbeaten run in the Primeira Liga, which now stretches to 45 matches (W32, D13), showing their consistency even if draws have proven costly.

Benfica remain the only unbeaten side in the division this season, but their nine stalemates have made it difficult to close the gap at the top, leaving them with little room for further slip-ups in the remaining fixtures as they trail Porto by seven points with four matches left to play.

They will hope for no slip-ups at Estadio da Luz, where their recent form has been exceptional, with seven wins from their last eight home league matches, a streak they will be optimistic of extending against a Moreirense that they have not lost to in their last five meetings.

Benfica have won three of those matches while drawing two, including a commanding 4-0 victory earlier this season, a performance and outcome they will hope to replicate as they look to keep their winning run and slim title ambitions alive.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense, meanwhile, arrive in Lisbon with renewed confidence after ending a lengthy winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Estoril in their last match.

That result marked a significant turnaround for Vasco Botelho da Costa’s side, who had previously gone seven games without a win (3D, 4L), a run that had seen them slide away from the European conversation and into a mid-table battle.

Earlier struggles had been largely driven by defensive issues, with Moreirense conceding in 10 consecutive matches, while they also failed to find the net in all four defeats within that period.

The victory over Estoril not only halted their slide but also provided a much-needed clean sheet, addressing one of their biggest weaknesses in recent weeks.

The Green and whites may need such defensive solidity once again if they are to leave Estadio da Luz with anything – though the last time they got a positive result from this ground was a 1-1 draw in 2022.

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

D

W

W

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Benfica are expected to have a strong squad available, with Mourinho likely to retain the core of the side that secured victory in their last outing as they look to build continuity.

Long-term absentee Bruma (Achilles tendon) remains the only confirmed absentee, while defender Tomas Araujo is questionable for this clash.

Vangelis Pavlidis will look to return to scoring ways, with the Greek forward, on 21 league goals, looking to lose down Sporting's Luis Suarez, who is on 24 goals, in the Golden Boot race.

Moreirense also come into the match without Alvaro Martinez, Michel (muscle) and Vasco Sousa (leg) all sidelined with injuries.

Defender Dinis Pinto is nearing a return from a shoulder issue, but this game could come too early for the 25-year-old Portuguese.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Aursnes; Prestianni, R. Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Fabiano, Batista, Monteiro, Travassos; Assis, Stepanovic; Araujo, Rodri, Kiko; Alan

We say: Benfica 2-0 Moreirense

Benfica’s strong home form and renewed momentum f should give them a clear advantage in this fixture, as they will be too strong for Moreirense despite the visitors’ confidence from their recent win.

Facing one of the league’s most consistent sides away from home represents a significant step up for the visiting side, and we expect the hosts to secure another important three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.