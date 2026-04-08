Preview: Famalicao vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 Apr 2026 23:18

Resurgent Famalicao will aim to strengthen their bid for a European spot as they host Moreirense in Friday’s all-Minho clash in Vila Nova.

Hugo Oliveira’s men have found rhythm since late February, putting together a six-match unbeaten run and climbing to fifth place in the Primeira Liga table, while a downturn in recent weeks has seen the visitors slip to ninth.

Match preview

Famalicao saw their three-match winning streak end last time out, though hardly any fan of the Vila Nova outfit would feel aggrieved after watching their side snatch a late point at the Estadio do Dragao.

In an encounter that saw Oliveira’s side come from behind on two occasions, Rodrigo Pinheiro’s 99th-minute equaliser earned a 2-2 draw after Seko Fofana had put Porto 2-1 up earlier in stoppage time.

The result leaves the fifth-placed team three points behind Braga – who have a game in hand – and just one above Gil Vicente, so victory this weekend could boost Famalicao’s position in the race for European places, especially with their rivals playing days later.

A return to familiar surroundings offers an added lift for Fama, who have won all five home matches in 2026, scoring 10 goals and conceding just once, with no other side in the division picking up more points on their own turf during that period.

There is further encouragement from recent meetings in Vila Nova, with Famalicao winning two of their last three such encounters against Moreirense and keeping clean sheets in each of those outings.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While Moreirense have struggled in this fixture on the road, the broader head-to-head picture also offers little optimism, given the Greens are winless in their last five meetings across league and friendlies, the most recent being a 2-2 draw in November.

Current form suggests the visitors could extend that drought, having failed to record victory in any of their last six matches (D2, L4), while a 2-1 success at Rio Ave remains their only victory in nine outings.

A lack of cutting edge has been the crux of their recent downturn, with the Moreira club drawing a blank in four of their last six games, including the previous three, the latest being a 1-0 defeat to Braga, where Fran Navarro’s 24th-minute strike proved decisive.

That result leaves Vasco Botelho da Costa’s side 11 points adrift of the top five with just six matches remaining, further denting hopes of a maiden continental berth, though victory here could still spark a late push.

However, recent away form offers little encouragement heading into Friday’s encounter, with Moreirense managing just one win in their last five trips (D1, L3).



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

D

W

W

W

W

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

D

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Mathias De Amorim was forced off in the second half of Famalicao’s clash at Porto, so the midfielder will undergo a late fitness test to ascertain availability.

Meanwhile, Oscar Aranda is still undergoing limited training as the attacker recovers from a knee injury that has sidelined him since the beginning of the campaign.

Lazar Carevic was a standout performer in March and was recently named Goalkeeper of the Month for the second time this season, so he will be full of confidence heading into Friday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Moreirense are dealing with several injury concerns, with the defensive duo of Alvaro Martinez and Michel, as well as Brazilian forward Yan Maranhao, still recovering from muscle problems.

Portuguese right-back Dinis Pinto and midfielder Vasco Sousa remain sidelined due to shoulder and leg issues, respectively, while Leandro Santos is set to miss a second straight game through physical discomfort.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; R Soares, Ba, De Haas, Pinheiro; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Sorisso, Sa, Dias; Elisor

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Travassos, Maracas, Batista, Kiko; Alan, Rodri, Stjepanovic; Teguia, Semedo, Bondoso

We say: Famalicao 1-0 Moreirense

This encounter pits two sides with contrasting momentum, and that discrepancy in form could prove decisive, though it is likely to be a tight affair given the competitive nature of Minho clashes.

Famalicao are poised to continue their impressive run, with their perfect home record in 2026 adding to the sense of confidence and making the task daunting for a faltering Moreirense side against one of the division’s most solid recent defences.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.