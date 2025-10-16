Arsenal vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Premier League London rivals Arsenal and Fulham.

© Imago

Saturday evening's Premier League offering comes from the bright lights of Craven Cottage, where London rivals Fulham and Arsenal butt heads following the conclusion of the international break.

The Gunners have been sitting pretty at the summit of the top-flight standings over the past two weeks, having leapfrogged reigning champions Liverpool into first place with a 2-0 win over West Ham United at the Emirates.

However, the success was not without sacrifice for Mikel Arteta and co, as captain Martin Odegaard sustained a knee injury that is expected to keep him out for the next month.

On the other side of the coin, hosts Fulham are reeling from back-to-back 3-1 losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth, results that have left them 14th in the rankings and eight points behind the league-leading Gunners.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Fulham and Arsenal.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 60

Fulham wins: 8

Draws: 13

Arsenal wins: 39

Arsenal have managed to get the better of Fulham in matchups between the clubs, with the Gunners only losing four times since the onset of the 21st century, a period of 36 games.

It should be noted that the Gunners have never lost in 32 home league matches against against Fulham, winning 24 times and drawing on seven occasions.

Their record is in fact the most home fixtures one team has played against another without ever succumbing to defeat in English Football League history.

The clubs' most recent encounter saw Mikel Arteta's side emerge as 2-1 victors at the Emirates on April 1, 2025, a game in which makeshift-striker Mikel Merino opened the scoring in the first half.

Bukayo Saka doubled the Gunners' lead after coming on as a second-half substitute in his first match back for the club since suffering a hamstring injury in December 2024, though a late consolation goal in stoppage time from Rodrigo Muniz prevented the victors from claiming a clean sheet.

Fulham boast a relatively good record against Arsenal in recent seasons having only experienced one defeat against them in their past four games - drawing two and winning one - though the Gunners did win eight of their prior nine clashes.

There has only been one goalless stalemate in the clubs' past 30 meetings, and at least three goals have been scored in 14 of their last 19 matches.

The Cottagers' drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates in the league in August 2023 in what was an intriguing clash considering Andreas Pereira gave the visitors a first-minute lead, and though quickfire goals from Edward Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli gave Arteta's side a 2-1 lead with less than 20 minutes to go, Joao Palhinha netted an 87th-minute equaliser.

In terms of the fixture's leading scorers, former Arsenal attacker Joe Baker is in first place with four goals against Fulham, while Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emmanuel Adebayor have each found the back of the net three times for the Gunners against the Cottagers.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 01, 2025: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2023: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 18, 2021: Arsenal 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2020: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2019: Arsenal 4-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2018: Fulham 1-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 18, 2014: Arsenal 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Aug 24, 2013: Fulham 1-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2013: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2012: Arsenal 3-3 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 02, 2012: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2011: Arsenal 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

May 22, 2011: Fulham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2010: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

May 09, 2010: Arsenal 4-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 26, 2009: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 01, 2025: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2024: Fulham 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2023: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 18, 2021: Arsenal 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2020: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2019: Arsenal 4-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 07, 2018: Fulham 1-5 Arsenal (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info