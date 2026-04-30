Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Apr 2026 22:45

Deutsche Bank Park will be the backdrop for a key clash in the Bundesliga's relegation battle, when Eintracht Frankfurt host at-risk Hamburger SV on Saturday.

Die Adler are looking for a first win in three games, while HSV could guarantee top-flight safety with a rare victory.

Match preview

Frankfurt have endured a turbulent 2025-26 season, and though they sit seventh and will miss out on making the top six, it would be fair to say that Albert Riera has improved the club's outlook since taking the reins from Dino Toppmoller.

The former Liverpool winger was appointed Die Adler head coach at the start of February, following Toppmoller's dismissal in the aftermath of a 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen in mid-January that meant the team had won just one of their last nine games at that point.

Riera secured his first win when he oversaw a 3-0 triumph against Borussia Monchengladbach on Valentine's Day, and while he has only picked up three more wins since, the new boss has not gone more than two matches between victories.

Bolstering the 44-year-old's record so far is the fact that Die Adler have lost just three of his 11 games in charge, not to mention that those results were a narrow 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich on February 21, a 2-1 downing against in-form Mainz 05 on March 22 and a 3-1 loss against third-placed RB Leipzig on April 18.

Saturday's hosts will head into this weekend's clash with confidence after winning three, drawing one and losing only one of their five home fixtures under Riera, though they will need to bounce back after failing to win either of their last two top-flight outings - drawing 1-1 with Augsburg most recently.

© Imago / Eibner

Meanwhile, Merlin Polzin's Hamburger earned promotion from the 2.Bundesliga by finishing second-tier runners-up in 2024-25, and they are on the cusp of securing another season in the top flight.

With only three games remaining in the Bundesliga calendar, HSV are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, where their tally of 31 points has them five above 16th-placed St Pauli, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot.

Given that only nine points are left on the table this term, victory for Polzin's men and any other result for Kiezkicker would see them guarantee safety at the expense of their city rivals.

However, Hamburger have only won once across their last 10 outings, beating Wolfsburg 2-1 on March 7, not to mention that they have lost four of their five most recent games, including three on the bounce leading up to this weekend's clash.

To make matters worse, the visitors have lost their last three away contests prior to Saturday's trip to Deutsche Bank Park, conceding at least three goals in each.

That being said, the more optimistic amongst the HSV faithful would point to the club's surprising four-game unbeaten run on the road - a stretch that kicked off with a 0-0 draw at St Pauli on January 21, and culminated in victory over Wolfsburg in March - as reason for hope.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

W

L

D

Hamburger SV Bundesliga form:

D

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Frankfurt will be without goalkeepers Jens Grahl and Kaua Santos due to respective thigh and knee injuries, though Michael Zetterer should be ready to start between the sticks.

The shot-stopper looks likely to be protected by a trio of Aurele Amenda, Robin Koch and Arthur Theate, with Nnamdi Collins sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

At the opposite end of the pitch, versatile right winger Ritsu Doan is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Augsburg, while left winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya is a doubt with a thigh injury, so Fares Chaibi and Nathaniel Brown could operate on the flanks.

As for Hamburger, they are lighter out wide than ideal this weekend, missing loanee winger Philip Otele - who is suspended following his red card against Werder Bremen on April 18 - and left wing-back Miro Muheim, who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Nineteen-year-old left winger Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit is also unlikely to feature according to manager Polzin after his recovery from an ankle issue suffered a setback in training, but Bakery Jatta and Albert Grosbeak should be on hand to provide width for the visitors.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate; Chaibi, Larsson, Hojlund, Brown; Uzun, Knauff; Kalimuendo

Hamburger SV possible starting lineup:

Fernandes; Capaldo, Torunarigha, Omari; Jatta, Remberg, Lokonga, Gronbaek; Vieira; Konigsdorffer, Glatzel

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Hamburger SV

Frankfurt have not gone more than two matches between wins under Riera, and they will be expecting to get the better of their relegation-threatened visitors this weekend.

Hamburger have lost four of their last five matches, as well as three on the bounce ahead of kick off, and though they may be motivated by the chance to secure safety, they are likely to walk away empty handed once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.