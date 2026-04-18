Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. RB Leipzig

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Apr 2026 01:30

Saturday's Bundesliga action could be decisive in the race for the title, and the games are sure to impact both ends of the table.

Should Borussia Dortmund drop points away to Hoffenheim at 2:30pm, then Bayern Munich will have the opportunity to win the title on Sunday.

Three other games will be taking place at 2:30PM, with Bayer Leverkusen set to face Augsburg, Werder Bremen set to host Hamburger SV and Union Berlin set to play visitors Wolfsburg.

The day's final match will take place at 5:30PM, when Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig in a clash that will impact the race for Europe.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago

Visitors Borussia Dortmund can deal a significant blow to Hoffenheim's hopes of securing a place in the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday at PreZero Arena.

Second-placed Dortmund's tally of 64 points dwarfs the total of Hoffenheim, who have 51 points following their 2-2 stalemate with Augsburg on April 10, and away side currently trail the top four by five points.

We say: Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim may boast home advantage, but they have been consistently underwhelming at PreZero Arena.

Dortmund managed to create numerous chances against Leverkusen, and if their forwards are more clinical on the weekend, they will likely take three points on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Matthias Koch, dpa, PictureAlliance

Stadion An der Alten Forsterei will be the backdrop for a historic moment as Union Berlin host relegation-threatened Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, led by the first-ever female manager in Europe's top five men's leagues.

Die Eisernen are looking to recover from an embarrassing defeat last time out, while Die Wolfe are desperate for points to fuel their survival hopes.

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 Wolfsburg

Union have struggled for wins in 2026, but with a new manager at the helm, they could secure a rare victory on Saturday.

Wolfsburg will be desperate to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, but while they may put up a fight, anything other than another loss would be surprising considering their form.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. Wolfsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Fighting for Bundesliga survival, relegation-threatened Werder Bremen will welcome Hamburger SV to Weserstadion on Saturday.

Die Werderaner are looking to avoid a third straight defeat this weekend, while HSV are hoping to bounce back from a loss of their own last time out.

We say: Werder Bremen 1-1 Hamburger SV

Werder will be desperate to keep ahead of St Pauli this weekend, but while they could collect an important point, the fact that that the hosts have lost three of their last four games suggests that they are unlikely to win.

Hamburger are also in poor form, and without a victory of their own for four matches, it would be a surprise to see them walk away victorious on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Bayer Leverkusen will hope that a win against visitors Augsburg at Bay Arena on Saturday will be enough to close the four-point gap to the Bundesliga's top four.

The fifth-placed hosts have 52 points following their 1-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund on April 11, whereas Augsburg held Hoffenheim to a 2-2 stalemate a day earlier and are in 10th place with 33 points.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Augsburg

While Leverkusen may need to improve their performances if they are to maintain their winning streak, they have often proven difficult to beat.

Augsburg's lack of attacking threat could cost them on Saturday, and it would not be surprising if the hosts narrowly emerged as victors.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Eibner

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the Deutsche Bank Park as Eintracht Frankfurt welcome RB Leipzig.

The hosts are at serious risk of missing out on European football, while Die Roten Bullen are still pushing for the top four and Champions League qualification.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are flying towards Champions League qualification, but their poor run of form in Frankfurt cannot be ignored.

Eintracht are capable of going toe-to-toe with the biggest teams in the Bundesliga, and we expect the hosts to earn at least a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups