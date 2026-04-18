Barcelona transfer news: Blaugrana 'eyeing' Kylian Mbappe's Pichichi rival as Julian Alvarez alternative

By Ben Sully | 18 Apr 2026 01:23 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 01:47

Barcelona have reportedly identified Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi as a potential alternative to Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

The Blaugrana are scouring the market for a new striker amid uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski's future.

The Poland international is out of contract at the end of the season and will become a free agent this summer unless he agrees a new deal with the club.

Atletico's Alvarez is understood to be one of Barcelona's top forward targets, but he is not the only La Liga striker on their radar.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona targeting in-form Muriqi

According to Sport, Barcelona are considering Mallorca's Muriqi as a potential alternative to Alvarez.

The Catalan giants admire Muriqi's eye for goal, aerial prowess and his ability to play with his back to goal.

Barcelona have not made direct contact over a move, although they have made early enquiries through intermediaries to gather more information about the 6ft 4in man.

In addition to Muriqi, Atletico's Alexander Sorloth is another name who has been mentioned as a possible option in Barcelona's search for a striker.

Muriqi enjoying productive season in La Liga

Muriqi is currently sitting in second place in the race for the Pichichi - the award handed out to La Liga's top scorer at the end of the season.

Having scored 21 goals in 30 La Liga matches, Muriqi is just two goals behind Mbappe with seven matches left to play.

In fact, Muriqi has scored 16 non-penalty goals this season, more than any other attacker in the Spanish top flight.

The Kosovo international recently became Mallorca's all-time top scorer in La Liga, surpassing Samuel Eto'o's 54-goal tally with a brace in the 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

Muriqi may not have the star power of an Alvarez, but he is a wily operator and could offer Barcelona a strong focal point in the final third.

The 31-year-old is also a low-cost option despite having a €40m (£35m) release clause in his contract.

Barcelona believe they can negotiate a lower fee, especially if Mallorca are unable to preserve their top-flight status.

Mallorca are sitting in 15th place and just two points adrift of the drop zone, although their form has significantly improved since the arrival of Martin Demichelis, who has overseen three wins in his first five games in charge.