Liverpool transfer news: Three attackers Reds could sign following seismic Hugo Ekitike injury blow

By Carter White | 17 Apr 2026 07:22

Liverpool's below-par campaign took another nasty turn on Tuesday night when they faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Along with being dumped out of UEFA's elite club competition by the current holders, the Reds also suffered heartbreak on the injury front, with a marque summer signing forced off on a stretcher.

The Merseyside club have confirmed that Hugo Ekitike will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 term and this summer's World Cup after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the 2-0 second-leg defeat to PSG.

With the cruel setback also likely to keep the Frenchman sidelined for a large chunk of next season, Sports Mole discusses some potential replacements for the 23-year-old at Anfield.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Hear us out on this one.

In recruiting both Alexander Isak and Ekitike for over £200m last summer, Liverpool have purchased a strike pairing that they hope can fire them to prolonged success over the next decade.

Therefore, the Reds will be surely scouring the market for a forward willing to fill the role of the Frenchman until he returns from his Achilles setback, and who is better qualified in European football than Lewandowski?

Soon after the heartbreak of failing to qualify for the World Cup in March, the Poland international is now in the process of finding a new employer, with his contract at Barcelona heading towards its conclusion in June.

Denied a move to the Premier League by the eruption of an Icelandic volcano in 2012, the 37-year-old may wish to taste English football whilst his powers are still relatively strong, with the forward netting 12 goals in La Liga this campaign.

© Imago / News Images

Not as eye-catching of a suggestion for the Premier League champions as Polish legend Lewandowski ahead of the summer window, Raul Jimenez could provide a cost-effective option for Liverpool following Ekitike's injury.

With his Craven Cottage contract expiring on June 30, the Mexican is expected to depart Fulham on a free transfer, opening the door to a switch across Premier League battlelines this summer.

Jimenez is uber experienced as a goal-getting forward in English football, playing over 250 matches across spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham since moving from Benfica in 2018.

With nine top-flight strikes in 2025-26, the 34-year-old trails only Harry Wilson (10) in the Cottagers' Golden Boot race and could be an excellent short-term fix at Anfield, despite not fitting the style of a typical Liverpool striker in recent times.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Reaching double digits in goals in each of the past five seasons, Jarrod Bowen is one of the Premier League's most consistent attackers, despite playing for a West Ham side who often struggle near the foot of the table.

The 29-year-old is capable of operating as a right winger and an unorthodox striker - versatility that could appeal to Liverpool given the imminent departure of club legend Mohamed Salah.

Bowen's stock could rise significantly over the course of the summer, with the Hammers hero appearing likely to be included in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup in North America.

The Reds would need to fork out a seismic fee for the Three Lions man but could take advantage of the attacker's situation should West Ham suffer relegation to the Championship in May.