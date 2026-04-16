Liverpool transfer news: 'Sensational' defender on Arne Slot's radar amid Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong concerns

By Lewis Nolan | 16 Apr 2026 23:35

Liverpool are eying Benfica right-back Daniel Armando Fonseca da Silva Banjaqui for a summer transfer, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will hope that they can bounce back in the Premier League this weekend against Everton after suffering Champions League elimination on Tuesday at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot is under pressure, but given the club reportedly plan on keeping him in the Anfield dugout this summer, he will no doubt be looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window.

Defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson are all arguably past their best, while right-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have struggled this term.

Anfield Watch claim that right-back Daniel Banjaqui of Benfica is of interest to Liverpool, with the 18-year-old seen as a potential long-term starter.

© Iconsport / Atlantico

Daniel Banjaqui assessed: Why do Liverpool want Benfica star?

Full-backs have become increasingly important in the modern game, with the likes of PSG and Manchester City using their wide defenders as key attacking weapons in the final third.

Daniel Banjaqui has been likened to the former's Nuno Mendes, who is able to charge up the pitch and provide support to the forward line due to his immense athleticism.

The right-back was also part of the Portugal squad that won the Under-17s World Cup in Qatar in 2025, with the defender winning 60% of his duels at the tournament.

It should be noted that the 18-year-old has only played two league games in Primeira Liga in his entire career, and asking him to immediately make the step up to the Premier League would be risky.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Why Arne Slot cannot rely on Conor Bradley or Jeremie Frimpong

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have been Slot's first-choice options on the right side of defence, but it is damning that midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has arguably been the best right-back at the club this season.

Both have suffered frequent injury issues, with Bradley not expected to return until the early stages of 2026-27 because of a serious knee issue, and it would not be surprising if he needed more time to rediscover his best form.

Frimpong is arguably more suited to playing as a right wing-back given he has struggled defensively, and he should perhaps be seen as a utility player rather than a key part of the first team moving forward.