Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'interested' in 24-year-old goalkeeper who could push Senne Lammens for the gloves at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 17 Apr 2026 07:53 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 07:56

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth during this summer's transfer window.

Rushworth has been in excellent form on loan at Coventry City during the 2025-26 campaign, keeping 16 clean sheets in 42 appearances in the Championship.

Coventry are 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table and heading for a return to the Premier League for the 2026-27 season, but it is highly unlikely that Frank Lampard's side will be able to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis.

Leeds United have recently been linked with Rushworth, but it is understood that Brighton view him as the replacement for Bart Verbruggen next season, with the 23-year-old thought to be wanted by a number of major clubs, including Bayern Munich.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, there is also interest from Man United, with the Red Devils potentially moving for Rushworth this summer.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media, Every Second Media / Alamy

Man United 'weighing up' summer move for Rushworth

The 24-year-old's youth career started at Huddersfield Town before joining Halifax Town, and he then made the move to Brighton in 2019.

The goalkeeper has never made a professional appearance for his parent club, though, spending time out on loan with Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln City, Swansea City and Hull City before the switch to Coventry, where he has thrived this season.

The 6ft 2in goalkeeper, who is a previous England Under-21s international, has been a standout performer for a Coventry side that are destined to return to the Premier League.

Senne Lammens has been an excellent performer for Man United this season, and the Belgium international will once again been the club's number one goalkeeper next term.

© Imago

Lammens is set to remain Man United's number one goalkeeper next season

However, the rest of the goalkeeping department is unclear, with Altay Bayindir widely expected to return to Turkey, while Andre Onana is likely to be sold.

Onana, as it stands, will return to Old Trafford this summer following a loan spell at Trabzonspor, but there is not expected to be a future for the Cameroon international in Manchester.

Tom Heaton has once again been Man United's number three goalkeeper this season; the 39-year-old is out of contract this summer, but he could be offered another extension.

Rushworth could therefore be brought in as competition for Lammens, with the Belgian needing a goalkeeper to push him for the number one spot moving forward.