Man United transfer news: Summer target reveals "influence" of rumours as Michael Carrick aims to sign Luke Shaw replacement

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Apr 2026 02:05

Reported Manchester United target Nathaniel Brown has refused to be drawn on rumours linking with a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Red Devils endured a difficult evening against Leeds United on Monday, losing 2-1 in the Premier League, though the match was marred by a controversial red card.

Fans were alarmed by how easily Leeds were able to expose the team's backline, and the performance has led to calls for defensive reinforcements.

United have been linked with several defenders ahead of the summer, including left-back Nataniel Brown, who has been touted as an heir to Luke Shaw.

Responding to rumours linking him with elite European sides, Brown insisted he was only focused on Frankfurt, telling SportsBild: "Yes, you do pick up on things like that, but it doesn’t influence me. I’m concentrating on the goals that are within my control. Nothing else interests me right now."

The 22-year-old has also been linked with other Premier League clubs, and United may have to act quickly if they are to beat the likes of Arsenal to his signature.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Nathaniel Brown assessed: Replacement for Luke Shaw?

One of Brown's standout traits is his ability to charge up and down the left flank at pace, with Bundesliga data revealing he has reached a top speed of 35.78km/h this season, ranking him eighth amongst all players in the division.

Shaw has found it difficult to provide the same level of intensity he showed earlier in his career, and the 30-year-old has been used in deeper areas of the pitch to compensate for his declining athleticism.

NATHANIEL BROWN 2025-26 STATS Appearances: 37 Goals: 4 Assists: 6

The Frankfurt man has averaged 27.9 accurate passes per game in the German top flight this season, a figure that is significantly lower than Shaw's figure of 41.5 in the Premier League.

Perhaps if Brown did join United, improving his ability with the ball would be sensible if he is to take the next step in his career.

© Imago / IMAGO / Jan Huebner

How many players do Man United need?

Man United will almost certainly need to add at least two midfielders to their squad if they are to improve given Casemiro will leave, meaning Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte will be the only midfielders left at the club.

Securing the future of defence could be key given the likes of Harry Maguire and Shaw are both in their thirties, and relying on both in 2026-27 could be risky.

The good news for the next United head coach is that the team's attack will likely be strong next season, though captain Bruno Fernandes will be 32 in September, so it may be wise for the Red Devils to start looking for a potential successor.