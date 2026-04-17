Preview: Monaco vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 17 Apr 2026 00:49

A pair of desperate sides for different reasons will square off to begin Sunday’s Ligue 1 action as Monaco welcome Auxerre to Stade Louis II in the Principality.

Following a 4-1 defeat to Paris FC, Les Monegasques are in seventh, below the European places, while Auxerre remain in the relegation playoffs, drawing 0-0 with Nantes last week.

Match preview

In what has been an incredibly unpredictable top-flight campaign, all it takes is one misstep for all your previous great games to go out the window.

That was the case with Monaco last week, as their seven-match league-winning run ended while they also snapped a 10-game unbeaten streak in this competition.

Now Sebastien Pocognoli’s men are back in a familiar position of chasing the European pack, though they are only separated from Rennes by one point for a spot in the Conference League.

Their impressive form may have taken a hit last week, but on Sunday, this team can extend their home winning run in Ligue 1 to six games, equalling their longest such streak from the previous campaign.

In 2025-26, Monaco boast a 100% home record domestically when netting the opening goal, doing so in each of those previous five games.

The Principality club have won their last eight meetings with Auxerre across all competitions, including four in a row at Stade Louis II.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

It has been a painfully slow rise up the table, but regardless, Auxerre have managed to keep their noses above the two automatic relegation spots.

Christophe Pelissier’s men are five points above Nantes and descent into Ligue 2 despite winning just one of their previous seven matches in this competition.

What has kept them above that line is their ability to avoid defeat, losing only one of their last six league outings, while they are currently four points behind Nice for a guaranteed place in Ligue 1 next season.

Another win or draw this weekend would surpass their longest unbeaten run of the current campaign after claiming points in three successive top-flight affairs earlier this year.

Away from home, AJA are unbeaten in four of their last five domestic encounters, but have only won one such game outside Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps this season (3-1 at Metz).

On Sunday, the Burgundy club will seek their first triumph of the year against a side in the top half of the table, collecting two points in 2026 against those teams.

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

At Monaco, injuries continue to be a concern with Mohammed Salisu (knee), Kassoum Ouattara (knee), Takumi Minamino (knee), Caio Henrique (thigh), Vanderson (thigh), Aleksandr Golovin (groin) and Paris Brunner (hamstring) all questionable on Sunday.

Lamine Camara will be suspended while Folarin Balogun had their only strike versus Paris FC, with the American scoring in seven successive Ligue 1 affairs.

On the Auxerre side of things, Nathan-Buayi-Kiala is out due to a cruciate ligament tear, while Josue Casimir is doubtful because of a knock.

Oussama El Azzouzi could be forced out of this contest as well, as the Moroccan player and Bologna loanee is currently dealing with a hamstring problem.

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Kehrer, Zakaria, Faes; Mawissa, Teze, Coulibaly, Adingra; Akliouche, Fati; Balogun

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Senaya, Diomande, Okoh, Akpa; Owusu, Danois; Faivre, Loader, Oppegard; Sinayoko

We say: Monaco 3-1 Auxerre

Auxerre have played their opponents tough but lack that creative spark which could be the difference against a Monaco side that have some strong playmakers and a striker in Balogun who right now can seemingly do no wrong.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.