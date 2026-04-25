Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Angers vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Angers, and a clash between Lyon and Auxerre.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Last weekend’s statement victory will provide further confidence for top-three hopefuls Lyon, who are aiming to record a third consecutive win when they host relegation-threatened Auxerre in Saturday’s clash at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

Les Gones enter this encounter on the back of a 2-1 away win over league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, a result that lifted them to third in the Ligue 1 table, while Les Ajaistes sit in the playoff spot, five points above the bottom two and four adrift of outright safety.

We say: Lyon 1-0 Auxerre

Lyon are embroiled in a tightly contested race for European qualification and enter this encounter knowing any slip could see them drop out of the top three, making maximum points essential.

Les Gones have been strong on home soil and should have enough to edge this contest, although Auxerre’s recent resilience suggests this is unlikely to be a straightforward victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lyon vs. Auxerre, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

Angers will try to play the spoiler role on Saturday when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1 action.

Heading into this contest, Les Scoistes are 13th in the table, drawing Le Havre 1-1 last week, while the Parisians remain on top of the standings following a 3-0 triumph over Nantes in midweek.

We say: Angers 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

While Angers have shown they can keep matches close all season, PSG know what it takes to unlock the most well-organised defensive sides and time and again have found a way to do so.

> Click here to read our full preview for Angers vs. PSG, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

In the final Ligue 1 fixture to take place on Saturday, Monaco can temporarily move back into a European position when they travel to the south of France for a date with Toulouse at Stadium de Toulouse.

Le Tefece are currently 11th in the table, following a 3-2 defeat at Lens last week, while Monaco sit seventh, drawing Auxerre 2-2 the last time out.

We say: Toulouse 1-3 Monaco

Toulouse have been far too casual on the ball of late while leaving their share of gaps in behind, and that should provide a strong attacking side like Monaco with more than enough to get back to winning ways.

> Click here to read our full preview for Toulouse vs. Monaco, including team news and predicted lineups