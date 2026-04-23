Preview: Toulouse vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Apr 2026 00:52

In the final Ligue 1 fixture to take place on Saturday, Monaco can temporarily move back into a European position when they travel to the south of France for a date with Toulouse at Stadium de Toulouse.

Le Tefece are currently 11th in the table, following a 3-2 defeat at Lens last week, while Monaco sit seventh, drawing Auxerre 2-2 the last time out.

Match preview

It has been a difficult few days at Toulouse, a side that saw their Coupe de France dream end on Tuesday versus Lens (4-1), their second defeat against them in less than a week.

After winning their final two Ligue 1 affairs in March, Carles Martinez’s men enter this contest on a four-match losing run across all competitions.

Defensively, they have been a disaster in April, conceding three or more goals in all four of their competitive outings.

On Saturday, they will try to avoid suffering consecutive defeats at Stadium de Toulouse for the first time all year.

With four matchdays remaining, this team are five points away from equaling their total from the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign (42).

In 2025-26, Les Pitchouns have lost two games in the league when netting the opener, but have not done so on home soil.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

A once surging Monaco side have out of nowhere hit a roadblock in their quest for a place in Europe next season.

After winning seven in a row in this competition, Sebastien Pocognoli’s team have just one point from their last two top-flight affairs.

That has them currently two points behind Marseille for a place in Europe and four below Lille for a spot in the Champions League qualifying stage.

Meanwhile, Les Monegasques are in danger of losing consecutive away matches in Ligue 1 this year after Paris FC beat them 4-1.

If they are to surpass their Ligue 1 points total of 61 from last season, this team must win each of their remaining four encounters.

The last six times that they have visited Toulouse, Monaco have emerged with at least a point, with their previous away win against them taking place in December 2023 (2-1).

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

An ankle issue is likely to keep Abu Francis on the Toulouse sidelines, Frank Magri, Alex Dominguez and Rafik Messali all have knee injuries, while Yann Gboho will be suspended after his red card last week against Lens.

Cristian Casseres put his team in front on that occasion with a goal after six minutes before Seny Koumbassa doubled the advantage minutes later, only for this team to concede three times in the final 30 minutes.

At Monaco, Mohammed Salisu, Takumi Minamino and Kassoum Ouattara are dealing with knee issues, Caio Henrique and Vanderson have thigh strains, while Paris Brunner has a sore hamstring and Stanis Idumbo is questionable with a shoulder problem.

Ansu Fati cut their 2-0 deficit against Auxerre in half last week, with Folarin Balogun netting for an eighth successive match running to give his side a point.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Cresswell, McKenzie, Nicolaisen; Kamanzi, Casseres, Diop, Donnum; Russell-Rowe, Hidalgo; Emersonn

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Kehrer, Zakaria, Faes; Diatta, Teze, Coulibaly, Mawissa; Akliouche, Golovin; Balogun

We say: Toulouse 1-3 Monaco

Toulouse have been far too casual on the ball of late while leaving their share of gaps in behind, and that should provide a strong attacking side like Monaco with more than enough to get back to winning ways.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.