Preview: Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Apr 2026 21:59

Alanyaspor will hope to mathematically secure another campaign in the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome Samsunspor to Bahcesehir School Arena on Monday afternoon.

Both teams are coming into this game off Turkish Cup heart breaks, having both lost in the quarter-final stage of the competition during the week.

Match preview

Alanyaspor head into this fixture knowing that a positive result could all but confirm their top-flight status, as they currently sit in mid-table with a healthy cushion over the relegation zone.

The hosts have accumulated 33 points from 30 matches, placing them around 12th in the standings, seven points above the relegation zone, and a win here could take it to 10 points, all but securing their Super Lig status with three matches left to play after this.

However, the hosts head into this clash on a four-match winless streak across all competitions (2D, 2L), including a 3-0 Turkish Cup quarter-final loss to Besiktas on Thursday.

Joao Pereira’s men have now failed to score in their last two games, having also fell to a 1-0 loss to Kasimpasa in their last league outing.

A notable feature of their campaign has been the number of draws, with Alanyaspor sharing the spoils on 15 occasions this season, more than any other team in the division, but that might be enough in Monday’s clash.

However, playing at home could prove decisive, as Alanyaspor will look to take advantage of familiar surroundings, having avoided defeat in their last league matches at home, picking up a 5-0 win over Kocaelispor amid draws with Genclerbiligi and Trabzonspor.

In addition, the Alanya side have never lost this fixture in the Super Lig, picking up two wins and three draws in five top division meetings.

© Imago

Samsunspor, meanwhile, arrive in stronger league position but with their own frustrations after an inconsistent run that has slowed their push up the table.

The visitors currently sit seventh with 42 points, placing them comfortably above the relegation battle but still short of mounting a serious challenge for the European places.

However, they head into this clash on the back of a penalty shoot-out loss to Trabzonspor in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup during the week, though they will hope to make it three league wins on the bounce, having won 2-1 in their last two Super Lig games against Eyupspor and Besiktas.

Away from home, Samsunspor only ended a two-match losing streak on the road with the win against Eyupspor and they will hope to build on that to record a first-ever top-flight win in this fixture.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

W

D

D

L

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

L

L

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

D

L

W

W

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / BSR AGENCY, BSR Agency / Alamy

Alanyaspor will remain without Yusuf Ozdemir, who is suspended by the Turkish Football Federation, and that makes him the only absentee in the team.

Ianis Hagi, who picked up an injury against Gaziantep and Meschack Elia, who has been out, both returned in the cup game and expected to feature.

Samsunspor head into this clash without their Ivory Coast forward Jaures Assoumou, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Defender Bedirhan Cetin is also struggling with his knee, and the young defender is expected to remain on the sidelines, while Celil Yuksel remains a doubt.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Akgad, Lima, Aksoy; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Janvier, Ruan; Hwang, Yalcin, Kaya

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Van Drongelen, Satka, Tomasson; Ntcham, Makoumbou; Kilinc, Holse, Coulibaly; Marius

We say: Alanyaspor 1-1 Samsunspor

Both sides have shown a tendency to draw matches in recent weeks, and this encounter has all the makings of another closely fought contest.

Alanyaspor’s motivation to secure survival could drive them forward, but Samsunspor’s organisation and resilience suggest they will be difficult to break down, and a share of the spoils looks the most likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.