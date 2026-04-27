Kylian Mbappe injury: Will Real Madrid superstar play again this season?

By Matt Law | 27 Apr 2026 16:46 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 16:48

Real Madrid have revealed that Kylian Mbappe has suffered a muscular injury.

Mbappe had to be substituted in the latter stages of Friday's La Liga clash with Real Betis, and there was immediate concern surrounding the France international.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that a muscular injury for the former Monaco youngster, although it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the forward will return.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," read a statement from Real Madrid.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid confirm muscular injury for Mbappe

There have since been suggestions that Mbappe will be out for the remainder of the season, with Real Madrid having serious ground to make up in La Liga.

It has been claimed that the forward does not want to run the risk of suffering further damage ahead of the 2026 World Cup, especially as Real Madrid could lose the La Liga title this weekend.

However, according to Damian Casol, Real Madrid will do 'everything possible' to ensure that he is back on the field for the La Liga clash with Barcelona on May 10.

Los Blancos will continue their La Liga season away to Espanyol on Sunday, while they will also face Real Oviedo, Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao this term.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side could find themselves mathematically out of the race for the championship this weekend, though, if Barcelona beat Osasuna on Saturday and then Real Madrid fail to overcome Espanyol, which would make the gap 14 points with only four games left.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Mbappe could return for Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona

The 27-year-old has had another impressive campaign for Los Blancos, finding the back of the net on 41 occasions in 41 appearances in all competitions.

In total, Mbappe has scored 85 goals and registered 11 assists in 100 appearances for Real Madrid, and he is set to represent France at the 2026 World Cup.

Despite his impressive goal return in the Spanish capital, Mbappe is yet to win La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League during his time at Bernabeu.