Preview: Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 09 Apr 2026 22:04

Fresh off the back of blowing the Turkish Super Lig title race wide open with a home win over Galatasaray, high-flying Trabzonspor journey to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium to face Alanyaspor on Saturday.

While Trabzonspor could move within one point of the top of the table, they have lost each of their most recent three away games against the Simsekler, who will be out to extend this streak and continue their quest for a top-half finish.

Match preview

Two weeks on from their stunning 5-0 victory over Kocaelispor, Alanyaspor were left with a sour taste of disappointment last Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gaziantep at the Gaziantep Stadium.

Ibrahim Kaya made an immediate impact two minutes after coming off the bench to hand the visitors a first-half lead, but Kacper Kozłowski restored parity for Gaziantep three minutes after the hour mark to force a share of the spoils.

A strong end to 2025 was followed by a sharp decline in form, with Alanyaspor managing just two wins from their first 10 competitive games this year to enter relegation contention, but a run of one win and three draws from their most recent four matches has eased immediate concerns, as they push for a top-half finish in the run-in.

With just six games to go, Joao Pereira's men currently sit 10th in the Super Lig standings with 32 points from 28 games, and they could leapfrog Gaziantep and Kocaelispor into eighth place with all three points this weekend.

Standing in their way is the stern challenge of a high-flying Trabzonspor side, who head into the weekend as the most in-form team in the division and looking to build on an impressive home win over league leaders Galatasaray.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu netted on either side of Wilfried Singo's 48th-minute equaliser to hand Trabzonspor a 2-1 victory over Galatasaray and cement their name as genuine title contenders.

With that result, Fatih Tekke's men have won each of their last seven matches across all competitions, their joint-longest run of consecutive victories since also claiming seven straight wins between January 2022 and March 2022.

This impressive run of form has seen the Black Sea Storm surge into third place in the Super Lig standings, level on 63 points with second-placed Fenerbahce and four points behind Galatasaray going into the final six games.

While Trabzonspor have lost their last three trips to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium, confidence is at an all-time high this weekend, as they head into the weekend on a run of eight consecutive away matches without defeat in all competitions, picking up seven wins and one draw since their 4-1 loss against Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Cup semi-finals.

Alanyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

D

D

W

D

Alanyaspor form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

W

D

Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Trabzonspor form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Trabzonspor will have to cope without the services of Florent Hadergjonaj, who is set to serve a one-match ban after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Gaziantep last time out, while 25-year-old midfielder Yusuf Ozdemir remains suspended by the Turkish Football Federation over betting scandal.

On the injury front, Ianis Hagi was forced off injured midway through the first half against Gaziantep and the Romanian midfield is out of contention for this weekend's tie.

As for Trabzonspor, Ukrainian defender Arseniy Batagov has missed the last three games through a foot injury and will sit out this weekend's tie, while Ernest Muci is a doubt, having missed the game against Galatasaray.

They are joined on the club's injury table by veteran midfielder Edin Visca, who has been out of action since sustaining a severe foot problem against Istanbul Basaksehir back in November.

With his strike against Galatasaray last time out, Onuachu now has 22 league goals to his name to sit six clear at the top of the Super Lig scoring chart, and the Nigerian striker will be one to keep an eye on this weekend.

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Karaca, Makouta, Janvier, Ruan; Keskin, Hwang, Yalcin

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Savic, Eskihellac; Tufan, Jabol-Folcarelli; Zubkov, Augusto, Nwakaeme; Onuachu

We say: Alanyaspor 0-2 Trabzonspor

Looking to battle Galatasaray and Fenerbahce for the league crown down the stretch of the campaign, Trabzonspor know they must avoid any slip-up in their final six matches. While Alanyaspor will draw inspiration from their home form against Tekke's side, we predict Trabzonspor will show their class this weekend and come away with the desired result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.