Man United head coach Michael Carrick delivers crucial Kobbie Mainoo fitness update ahead of Chelsea contest

By Matt Law | 17 Apr 2026 14:31 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 14:34

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has revealed that Kobbie Mainoo could return for Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mainoo was a surprise absentee when the starting side and substitutes were confirmed for Man United's last game against Leeds United on Monday night.

It was later revealed that the midfielder had suffered a minor injury and was not risked for what looked like a straightforward home success for the 20-time English champions.

However, Leeds came up with an excellent performance to record a 2-1 win, with Man United still having work to do when it comes to securing Champions League football for next season.

Mainoo has been back in training ahead of the Chelsea contest and is in contention to make his return against Liam Rosenior's side, but Patrick Dorgu is still out with a hamstring issue.

© Imago / APL

Mainoo could return for Man United's trip to Chelsea

Dorgu is back on the grass undergoing individual work, but the Denmark international is yet to return to team training and therefore cannot be considered.

"Patrick’s not [ready] no,” Carrick told reporters during his pre-match press conference. “He’s going well, he's rehabbing well, he's kind of on track, but he’s not with us in terms of training yet.

"But he's back on the pitch, as I've already said, so that's positive, that he's doing really well.

“Kobbie, [is doing] little bits yeah, we're working towards it. He's done little bits, so there's a decision to be made there.”

Man United will also again be missing long-term absentee Matthijs de Ligt due to a back injury, while Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are out of the match through suspension.

© Imago

Man United will aim to strengthen grip on top-five spot with win at Stamford Bridge

Man United are third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, who have not won at home in England's top flight since the end of January.

"It's an important game, we're in a good position but we need to keep building on that. It's a tough place to go and we always have tough games down there," said Carrick when asked about the trip to Chelsea.

"Most of the time they have been good games in terms of the product, so we'll be ready for that and we take the confidence from what we've built.

"We didn't get the result against Leeds, but certainly, the way we finished the game and the character we showed, we need to take that into this game."

Man United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford in September and are looking to complete a Premier League double over the Blues for just the second time.